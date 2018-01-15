  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 15 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

French ref under fire for crazy player kick in last night's game between Nantes and PSG

Diego Carlos was sent-off in bizarre circumstances.

By AFP Monday 15 Jan 2018, 8:43 AM
13 minutes ago 559 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3797885

REFEREE TONY CHAPRON became the pantomime villain of Paris Saint-Germain’s 1-0 win at Nantes last night after responding to an accidental collision with Diego Carlos by kicking the Brazilian and sending him off.

(SP)FRNACE-NANTES-SOCCER-LIGUE 1 Diego Carlos Silva (second right) was sent-off in bizarre circumstances last night. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

In injury time and with PSG on the counter-attack, Chapron stepped across the backtracking Nantes centre-back Carlos and tumbled to the floor.

The official stunned the stadium and those watching at home by kicking out at Carlos while still on the ground, in an incident reminiscent of David Beckham at the 1998 World Cup, before brandishing a second yellow card at the unfortunate player.

“He told me that he had never wanted to kick the player and that he had felt himself pushed in the back,” said Nantes president Waldemar Kita after talking to Chapron.

“It’s a joke. I got 20 text messages from across the world telling me this referee is a joke,” Kita told French TV. “What do you want me to say? If I speak too much I’ll be called in front of an ethics commission. We have no right to say anything.”

Nantes midfielder Valentin Rongier had a good view of the incident and called for the referee to be given a lengthy ban.

“He says he slipped, but I know he kicked him,” Rongier told Canal+.

“I know it’s very difficult to referee but you have to question them from time to time… We do that, we get a 10-match ban.”

Former England striker Gary Lineker and ex-Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas were among those to express their bemusement on Twitter.

“Surely the good man will have apologised. It was spontaneous,” wrote Casillas.

“Yes, for me it’s aggression and red! Three matches minimum!”

Angel Di Maria scored the only goal of the game in the 12th minute as PSG stretched their lead at the top of the table to 11 points.

© AFP 2018

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘What the f*** was that?’ – Klopp revels in Liverpool’s stunning Man City triumph

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'What the f*** was that?' â Klopp revels in Liverpool's stunning Man City triumph
'What the f*** was that?' – Klopp revels in Liverpool's stunning Man City triumph
Electric Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run in seven-goal thriller
As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester City, Premier League
FOOTBALL
Messi breaks Muller's record with his 366th league goal for Barcelona
Messi breaks Muller's record with his 366th league goal for Barcelona
More woe for Wenger as Bournemouth hand Gunners defeat thanks to second-half comeback
FA to assess allegation against West Brom's Rodriguez from Brighton's Bong
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
'There's no magic formula, everyone is working hard and enjoying it out there'
Leinster the team to beat in Europe and more talking points from the RDS
ULSTER
'We've to make sure this is not another false dawn': Best urges Ulster to back up big performance
'We've to make sure this is not another false dawn': Best urges Ulster to back up big performance
'When you're under pressure, who stands up and who doesn't fold?': Kiss hails lasting Lealiifano impact
'Vicious, belligerent' Ulster delivered at the vital moments
NFL
61 yard touchdown as time expires sends the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game
61 yard touchdown as time expires sends the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game
Jacksonville set up Patriots' game as they hang on to beat the Steelers
The probable Super Bowl winners are in action and your Sunday Divisional Round preview

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie