One-two double for Gordon Elliott at Navan

Elliott with Monbeg Notorious and jockey Jack Kennedy (file photo). Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

GORDON ELLIOTT RECORDED a one-two double of Grade Twos at his local track this afternoon.

The trainer, whose stables are located at Cullentra House in Longwood, watched on in Navan as Monbeg Notorious followed up Diamond Cauchois’ victory in the Boyne Hurdle by claiming the Novice Chase.

5/4 favourite Monbeg Notorious, ridden by Jack Kennedy, narrowly saw off stablemate Mossback (5/2) and Davy Russell to add to his Thyestes Chase win in January.

The Noel Meade-trained Moulin A Vent (4/1) was third.

Davy Russell and Diamond Cauchois (file photo). Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Earlier in the day, Russell had got one over on Kennedy as Diamond Cauchois (4/6f) romped home in the Boyne Hurdle with second-placed Lieutenant Colonel nine lengths back after he caught Willie Mullins’ Bapaume (6/4).

“He’s a grand horse and loves that soft ground,” Elliott told Racing UK. “The ground will probably decide where we go with him but he’s won two good pots for us this year so we are very happy.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!