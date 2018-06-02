This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 2 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cavs forward Thompson fined $25,000 but not suspended for second game of NBA Finals

Tristan Thompson is free to play in Game 2 tomorrow night.

By AFP Saturday 2 Jun 2018, 12:41 PM
1 hour ago 1,592 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4050242
Image: Marcio Jose Sanchez
Image: Marcio Jose Sanchez

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS FORWARD Tristan Thompson was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Friday but was not suspended for an altercation with Golden State’s Draymond Green in the NBA Finals opener.

The 27-year-old Canadian’s actions late in the Warriors’ 124-114 overtime home victory Thursday were reviewed by league officials with concern Thompson could have been suspended for game two on Sunday in Oakland.

Instead, Thompson was fined for failing to leave the court in a timely manner after being ejected and for shoving the ball in Green’s face with 2.6 seconds remaining in overtime after being taunted by the Warriors forward for being ejected.

In addition, the flagrant level 2 foul issued to Thompson in challenging a shot by Golden State’s Shaun Livingston was downgraded to a Flagrant 1 after the league review.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said before the punishment announcement that, “I know the league will do the right thing” in Thompson’s situation.

NBA Finals Cavaliers Warriors Basketball Source: Ben Margot

Cavs teammate George Hill was also confident Thompson would not be banned, saying, “I don’t think it was a big deal. We’ll let the NBA figure that out. If we’re going to be that petty to do that, so be it.”

Thompson was ejected after contesting Livingston’s final shot to avoid a shot-clock violation turnover with the outcome long since decided.

That’s when Green waved goodbye and continued taunting Thompson, who responded by shoving the ball into Green’s face, prompting players from both teams to separate the two.

“I’m not too concerned if Thompson is going to be available or not,” Golden State guard Klay Thompson said.

“I thought it was unnecessary when he shoved the ball in Draymond’s face. That was very uncalled for. You don’t do that when two people are just talking.”

Many teams simply allow the shot clock to expire in such situations but the Warriors have typically taken shots.

“I don’t know why I got thrown out,” Cleveland’s Thompson said after the loss. “I contested a shot that shouldn’t have been taken.

“It’s like the unspoken rule in the NBA. If you’re up by 10 or 11 with about 20 seconds left, you don’t take that shot. I made the contest and next thing I know I was being kicked out for making a contest we learn in training camp.”

Referee Tony Brothers said he whistled Thompson because his challenge appeared to deliver a blow to Livingston’s head.

“His elbow is up high and appears he hits him in the head when he’s coming toward him, so that’s why I called the foul and ejected him,” Brothers said.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the team will always try to avoid a turnover, even in a relatively meaningless moment.

“I guess Tristan thought that was offensive,” Kerr said. “I didn’t think that was being offensive.”

There was also no punishment for Cavs forward Kevin Love, who stepped onto the court just before the Thompson incident with Green to protest the call against his teammate.

© Agence France-Presse

From Carrick-on-Suir to the Colosseum: Sam Bennett’s journey to take his place among the world’s best

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'Every medical report says he will make it' - manager confident Egypt will have Salah at World Cup
'Every medical report says he will make it' - manager confident Egypt will have Salah at World Cup
Bielsa backed for Leeds job by Mexico coach Osorio
Deschamps defends Pogba as fans whistle star during impressive win over Italy
IRELAND
'Thereâs a greater goal in mind' - Schmidt looking to trial things in Australia
'There’s a greater goal in mind' - Schmidt looking to trial things in Australia
'He's been coaching for two years in our environment': Schmidt excited to bring Payne's influence to Oz
'It's still quite raw at the moment but I'm happy that I made the right decision'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rafa Benitez's Newcastle to play in Dublin next month while Burnley set up Turner's Cross return
Rafa Benitez's Newcastle to play in Dublin next month while Burnley set up Turner's Cross return
5 contenders to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid boss
Wolves star Doherty honing in on Ireland starting berth after Premier League promotion
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'Change hasn't worked for this club' - Bradley calls on Shamrock Rovers fans to stick with him
'Change hasn't worked for this club' - Bradley calls on Shamrock Rovers fans to stick with him
'A bullshit, stereotypical, LOI situation' - Limerick players told they're 'free to go' as club fails to pay wages
'A lot of people thought that this year it might be just a one-horse race'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie