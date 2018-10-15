Sky Sports secure exclusive NBA broadcasting rights for Ireland and the UK

SKY SPORTS HAS today announced a four-year deal to show live NBA games for the next four years.

The subscription channel has obtained exclusive coverage for Ireland and the UK ahead of the new season, and there will be over 170 live games (an average of five per week) with weekend primetime games tipping off at 8.30pm Irish time.

Sky Sports Mix, which is free for all Sky TV customers, will also air one match every Saturday.

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) is included in the deal, while it’s a multi-platform partnership meaning extensive video highlights will be available online.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland,” said NBA EMEA vice president, Global Media Distribution, Elsa Memmi.

With a record number of weekend primetime games, a season-long schedule of live games and programming, and extensive highlights available online and on mobile, Sky Sports will be the true home of the NBA for fans.”

The NBA season gets underway early on Wednesday morning with the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors, facing the Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening set of fixtures.

