The champions of Munster and Ulster clash in O’Moore Park at 4.30pm.
Liveblog
Welcome to today’s liveblog of the All-Ireland semi-final from O’Moore Park, Portlaoise. We’ll have the teams for you shortly.
Nemo Rangers
Slaughtneil
We’re underway!
Nemo Rangers 0-0 Slaughtneil 0-1
1 min – Shane McGuigan curls over off the left inside the opening minute for the Ulster men.
Nemo Rangers 0-0 Slaughtneil 0-2
10 mins – The Derrymen double their lead with Shane McGuigan’s second of the afternoon.
Nemo Rangers 0-0 Slaughtneil 0-1
Nemo Rangers 0-0 Slaughtneil 0-3
14 mins – A nice Slaughtneil move sees Brian Cassidy score from inside the ‘D’.
Nemo Rangers 0-0 Slaughtneil 0-4
17 mins – A very patient Slaughtneil move sees Christopher Bradley pop over their fourth of the afternoon. Nemo will be vert disappointed with their start to this game.
Nemo Rangers 0-1 Slaughtneil 0-4
19 mins – Alan O’Donovan is fouled as he comes through at pace and Nemo convert the free.
Nemo Rangers 0-2 Slaughtneil 0-4
23 mins – Kerrigan rans from midfield and slots over a fine score in the corner with Brendan Rodgers for company.
Nemo Rangers 0-3 Slaughtneil 0-4
24 mins – Nemo are up and running now. Tomas Ó Sé sells a dummy and races towards goal before handpassing over. He still has it!
Here’s Kerrigan’s score from earlier:
Paul Kerrigan with a beautiful point over his shoulder! pic.twitter.com/8h4UFRT1jQ— The GAA (@officialgaa) February 24, 2018
Nemo Rangers 0-3 Slaughtneil 0-5
25 mins – Sammy Bradley replies for Slaughtneil from close range. The game is starting to open up a little bit.
Nemo Rangers 0-3 Slaughtneil 0-6
28 mins – Double scores as Bradley swings over a free.
Nemo Rangers 0-3 Slaughtneil 0-7
30 mins – Cassidy sends over his second score after another patient Slaughtneil move. They’re controlling this game very well.
Nemo Rangers 0-4 Slaughtneil 0-7
30+2 mins – Rodgers pulls the jersey of Connolly and a free is awarded. O’Driscoll does the business from clsoe range.
Nemo Rangers 0-4 Slaughtneil 0-7 – HT
Nemo Rangers 0-4 Slaughtneil 0-8
31 mins – Slaughtneil open up the second-half with an early score to open their lead to four.
Nemo Rangers 0-5 Slaughtneil 0-8
33 mins – Horgan slots a fine effort over for Nemo after a quick attack that didn’t allow their opponents get set-up defensively.
In the ladies football Division 1 clash between Mayo and Dublin in Castlebar, the sides are level at 0-6 to 1-3 with eight minutes left in the first-half.
Nemo Rangers 0-6 Slaughtneil 0-8
36 mins – Tomas Ó Sé steals up the right wing and curls over his second of the afternoon.
Nemo Rangers 0-7 Slaughtneil 0-8
39 mins - At 39 years old, Tomás Ó Sé clips bombs forward to win a free for another point.
Nemo Rangers 0-9 Slaughtneil 0-8
41 mins – Nemo are ahead after a quickfire brace of scores!
GOAL! Luke Connolly hits the net for Nemo Rangers!
Nemo Rangers 1-9 Slaughtneil 0-8
42 mins – Ó Sé won a break at midfield and Horgan’s shot on goal fell kindly for Connolly to poke into the net.
Nemo Rangers 1-9 Slaughtneil 0-9
45 mins – Bradley sends over a much-needed free for Slaughtneil.
Nemo Rangers 1-9 Slaughtneil 0-10
48 mins – Bradley’s sixth point of the game brings Slaughtneil to within two. Cracking second-half this.
GOAL! Cormac O’Doherty raises the green flag for Slaughtneil!
Nemo Rangers 1-9 Slaughtneil 1-10
50 mins – Slaughtneil are back in front after scoring 1-2 on the bounce.
Nemo Rangers 1-10 Slaughtneil 1-10
51 mins – O’Driscoll’s free levels us up.
Nemo Rangers 1-11 Slaughtneil 1-10
52 mins – Colin O’Brien is brought down by Patsy Bradley and O’Driscoll does the business from the free. The Cork champions are back in front.
Here’s O’Doherty’s goal for Slaughtneil:
Cormac O'Doherty hits the back net! pic.twitter.com/XnUB0es53A— The GAA (@officialgaa) February 24, 2018
Nemo Rangers 1-11 Slaughtneil 1-11
58 mins – Slaughtneil are level after a 45 was fisted over the bar!
Nemo Rangers 1-12 Slaughtneil 1-11
59 mins – Nemo are one in front as we enter stoppage time. We’ll have three minutes of added time.
Nemo are playing keep ball as Slaughtneil press up on them. It’s getting very nervy in O’Moore Park.
Slaughtneil’s Karl McKaigue is fouled and Nemo concede a late, late free.
Nemo Rangers 1-12 Slaughtneil 1-12
63 mins – Bradley stands over the free and splits the posts! We’re heading for extra-time.
Nemo Rangers 1-12 Slaughtneil 1-12 – FT
We’ll have extra-time in Portlaoise. Stay tuned.
Extra-time is underway and Nemo start in attack.
Nemo Rangers 1-14 Slaughtneil 1-12
3 mins (ET) – Connolly sends Nemo two in front.
Nemo Rangers 1-15 Slaughtneil 1-12
4 mins (ET) – A poor Slaughtneil kick-out sees O’Driscoll score and Nemo are three ahead.
Nemo Rangers 1-16 Slaughtneil 1-12
5 mins (ET) – Connolly flashes a goal chance over the bar.
Nemo Rangers 1-17 Slaughtneil 1-12
7 mins (ET) – Paul Kerrigan finishes off a good Nemo move with a well-taken point. The Munster champions are in control now.
Nemo Rangers 1-18 Slaughtneil 1-12
8 mins (ET) – Nemo break through and Stephen Cronin takes his point.
Nemo Rangers 1-19 Slaughtneil 1-12
10+1 mins (ET) – Connolly converts another free.
In the ladies football, Dublin lead Mayo by 1-8 to 0-10 with six minutes to go.
We’re into the second period of extra-time and Slaughtneil need something special to pull this one out of the bag.
Nemo Rangers 1-19 Slaughtneil 1-13
11 mins (ET) – Slaughtneil convert a free and they’ve started this second-half of extra-time on top.
Nemo Rangers 1-19 Slaughtneil 1-14
14 mins (ET) – McKaigue is fouled and Bradley pops over the free.
Nemo Rangers 2-19 Slaughtneil 1-14
19 mins (ET) – Connolly hits the net after a great run from O’Driscoll, and Nemo are heading to St Patrick’s Day!
Tomás Ó Sé is deservedly named man-of-the-match.
Nemo Rangers 2-19 Slaughtneil 1-14 – FT
COMMENTS (2)