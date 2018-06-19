This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Neymar limps out of training with 'painful right ankle', setting Brazilian alarm bells ringing

After a frustrating 1-1 draw with Switzerland on Sunday night Brazil will next take on Costa Rica on Friday.

By AFP Tuesday 19 Jun 2018, 4:43 PM
1 hour ago 2,559 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/4079651

NEYMAR HOBBLED OUT of a training session on Tuesday, setting alarm bells ringing in the Brazil camp as they prepare for their second World Cup group game against Costa Rica on Friday.

“Neymar came out of training today with a painful right ankle,” said Vinicius Rodrigues, a spokesman for the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

He put the the knock down to the number of fouls Neymar received in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Switzerland in Rostov-on-Don in Brazil’s opening Group E outing.

Brazil Training Session - FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 The 26-year-old limped out of training on Tuesday. Source: Buda Mendes

Neymar had not taken part in training on Monday, as the side returned to their base in Sochi on Russia’s Black Sea coast.

Officials said the problem concerned the Paris Saint-Germain star’s ankle and not the foot he fractured in February, an injury that forced him to miss the rest of the club campaign.

“As soon as he felt the pain he went to the physio. He will stay there for today and tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, and will train as normal tomorrow.”

Brazil are then due to travel to Saint Petersburg, where they will play Friday’s game.

© – AFP 2018

