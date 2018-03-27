What's the catch? The NFL has changed one of its most confusing rules

NFL TEAM OWNERS have voted unanimously to change the league’s “catch” rule, tightening the definition of a reception to ease what had become an area of officiating controversy.
In the annual owners meeting at Orlando, owners approved a new rule requiring only three parts to a completed catch — control of the ball; two feet down or another body part grounded in bounds; and the making of a “football move.”
A “football move” was defined as either a third step, reaching for or extending the ball toward the line to gain, or the ability to perform such an act.
It remains with on-field officials to judge whether a catch has been completed, subject to video review as warranted.
The requirement that a receiver maintain control of the ball throughout the process of going to the ground has now been removed.
Owners also finalised a rule having teams begin play after a touchback from the 25-yard line and allowing the replay review office officials to eject players for on-field violations.
