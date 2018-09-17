N'Golo Kante eats curry and watches Match of the Day with shocked fans after missing train

CHELSEA STAR N’GOLO Kante treated some lucky fans to a night they will never forget as a missed train led to an incredible post-match story.

Fresh from helping the Blues take down Cardiff City on Saturday, Kante was due to take the Eurostar to Paris, where he had planned to spend time with his family.

After failing to make his journey on time, however, he found himself alone in London and looking for a place to pray.

Here is where things took a curious turn, though: Kante was recognised at the mosque by a group of football fans, later accepting their invitation to spend the evening in their company.

When N’Golo Kante turns up at your house in time for a brew and #MOTD 😂



🎥@jahrul999 pic.twitter.com/e2o4G801z5 — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) September 17, 2018

After sitting down for a curry meal, the midfielder strutted his stuff virtually on FIFA, and even sat down to watch himself on Match of the Day afterwards.

Kante’s gracious acceptance of a stranger’s hospitality is very much in keeping with his reputation as one of football’s most down to earth, humble characters.

And he certainly left a big impression on his gracious hosts, who documented the amazing encounter on social media.

“World Cup winner, former premier league player of the year, two-time premiership winner casually joined us to watch MOTD after visiting a local mosque,” one of the lucky fans said on Twitter.

“True definition of being humble. What a man.”

