This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 15 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool

Eden Hazard hit a hat-trick as the Londoners maintained their perfect start.

By AFP Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 4:54 PM
59 minutes ago 1,887 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4237904
Image: Steven Paston
Image: Steven Paston

EDEN HAZARD SCORED a hat-trick as Chelsea continued their perfect start under Maurizio Sarri to move top of the Premier League with a 4-1 win over Cardiff at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Sol Bamba’s opener shocked Sarri’s men into life, but the Belgian was too hot for Cardiff to handle with a quickfire double just before half-time.

Hazard completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot before Willian’s stunning strike completed the rout seven minutes from time.

Victory moves Chelsea above Liverpool on goal difference at the top of the table, whilst Cardiff remain without a win on their return to the top flight.

Sarri becomes just the fourth manager to win his first five Premier League games, and, while there appeared plenty to frustrate the Italian as he bounced around on the touchline, the hosts had far too much quality for the visitors.

Cardiff had picked up just two points in 0-0 draws with a man advantage against Newcastle and Huddersfield prior to their visit to the capital.

But they had already shown a threat from set-pieces when Bamba headed just wide from a corner before taking the lead.

Chelsea didn’t heed that warning as a well-worked Joe Ralls free-kick was headed across goal by Sean Morrison and bundled in at the back post by Bamba.

The hosts nearly hit back immediately and in some style as backheels from Pedro Rodriguez and Olivier Giroud sent Mateo Kovavic clear on goal, but the Croatian was denied his first Chelsea goal by a fine save from Neil Etheridge.

- Unlikely title challenge -

Chelsea’s left flank was a constant threat as Hazard dovetailed with the rampaging Marcos Alonso from left-back.

However, it was when Hazard moved momentarily to the right that the hosts levelled when he dummied a ball into the path of Giroud and then fired the Frenchman’s return pass low into the far corner.

Sarri hailed Alonso as arguably the world’s best left-back after the Spaniard was involved in both goals in a 2-0 win over Bournemouth last time out.

And Alonso started the move for Chelsea’s second as he played in Pedro and his cross was expertly steered by Giroud in Hazard’s path to score via a deflection.

Having got in front, Chelsea took their foot off the gas at the start of the second-half and could have been made to pay when Ralls and Bobby Reid shot just wide from the edge of the area.

Chelsea rebuffed interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona for Hazard and Willian in the summer.

And that resilience could yet field an unlikely title challenge after finishing 30 points adrift of Manchester City last season as they took the game away from Cardiff in the final 10 minutes.

Chelsea finally had breathing space when Willian was felled inside the area by Bamba and Hazard sent Etheridge the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Moments later Willian produced his own moment of magic with a wonderful curling effort from 20 yards that bent into the top corner.

© – AFP, 2018 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Xhaka stunner helps Emery's Gunners to third straight win
    Xhaka stunner helps Emery's Gunners to third straight win
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    Arsenal boss Emery on Ozil: 'He can improve, he can do more'
    LIVERPOOL
    Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool
    Chelsea survive scare to move level on points with Liverpool
    Liverpool are like Messi’s Barcelona at their best - Souness
    Klopp proud after Liverpool's 'best game of the season'
    MUNSTER
    Late injuries the only blemish on night Munster provide a glimpse of their firepower
    Late injuries the only blemish on night Munster provide a glimpse of their firepower
    'The reaction from the crowd to Joey's try was the best'
    Carbery class as seven-try Munster turn on the style to down Ospreys in Cork
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Sane, Sterling and the Silvas sparkle as City make light work of Fulham
    Sane, Sterling and the Silvas sparkle as City make light work of Fulham
    LIVE: Watford vs Man United, Premier League
    Liverpool maintain 100% record and outline title credentials with win over Spurs

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie