This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Tuesday 19 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Niang pounces for opportunistic goal as Senegal stun Poland for first African win at World Cup

The Poland players were incensed his goal was allowed.

By AFP Tuesday 19 Jun 2018, 5:47 PM
44 minutes ago 1,862 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4079928

SENEGAL PULLED OFF the first African win at the 2018 World Cup when they beat Poland 2-1 on Tuesday thanks to a deflected Thiago Cionek own goal and a terrible error by Polish ‘keeper Wojciech Szczesny.

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak got Poland back in the game with an 86th-minute header but Senegal hung on at Moscow’s Spartak Stadium.

Poland v Senegal - FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group H - Spartak Stadium Source: Adam Davy

In a match billed as a straight fight between super-strikers Robert Lewandowski and Sadio Mane, neither scored but Liverpool striker Mane set up Idrissa Gueye for the shot that took a wicked deflection off Cionek, leaving Szczesny totally wrong-footed in the Polish goal for Senegal’s opener on 37 minutes.

The west Africans doubled their lead on the 60-minute mark when the experienced Juventus goalkeeper had a moment to forget.

Krychowiak put Poland in trouble with a woeful bouncing back pass, but Szczesny opted rashly to charge out of his penalty area. The speedy Mbaye Niang got in front of his defender, nicked the ball away from Szczesny and rolled it into the empty net.

The goal sparked wild celebrations among the Senegalese players and incredulity among Poland’s.

After a tight first half hour, it was the always-threatening Niang who was at the heart of Senegal’s opening goal.

The Torino winger won the ball on the halfway line and fed Mane who rolled it sideways to Everton striker Gueye, whose shot skewed off Cionek’s leg and into the net.

Senegal, the 2002 quarter-finalists, could have pressed home their advantage two minutes later but Salif Sane failed to connect with a header.

Poland v Senegal - FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group H - Spartak Stadium Source: Adam Davy

Minutes after half-time, Sane was fortunate not to be sent off for a challenge on Lewandowski when he brought down the Polish striker as he charged towards goal. He escaped with a yellow card.

Lewandowski curled the free kick over the Senegal wall but Khadim Ndiaye — the only African-based player in Senegal’s squad — pushed it away.

Krychowiak connected with Kamil Grosicki’s cross to give Poland hope, but they were unable to make up the deficit despite four minutes of injury time.

On Sunday, Senegal play Japan, who beat Colombia 2-1 earlier in the day, while Poland will face the South Americans.

– © AFP 2018

Neymar limps out of training with ‘painful right ankle’, setting Brazilian alarm bells ringing

Japan defeat 10-man Colombia following third-minute red card to take command of Group H

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Niang pounces for opportunistic goal as Senegal stun Poland for first African win at World Cup
Niang pounces for opportunistic goal as Senegal stun Poland for first African win at World Cup
Neymar limps out of training with 'painful right ankle', setting Brazilian alarm bells ringing
Japan defeat 10-man Colombia following third-minute red card to take command of Group H
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'His involvement provoked discomfort' - Barca angered by Pique's role in Griezmann saga
'His involvement provoked discomfort' - Barca angered by Pique's role in Griezmann saga
Brazil demanding explanation from Fifa for VAR controversy against Switzerland
The only thing Kane hasn't done is score in August - Southgate
IRELAND
Analysis: Ringrose adds creative playmaking touches to Ireland attack
Analysis: Ringrose adds creative playmaking touches to Ireland attack
Ireland defend themselves after Wallabies question 'blocking' tactics
Beirne beams with pride after Ireland debut in front of family in Melbourne
HURLING
7 senior players in Cork side while Waterford field All-Ireland winners for Munster U21 semi-final
7 senior players in Cork side while Waterford field All-Ireland winners for Munster U21 semi-final
2015 All-star Callanan Galway's main worry as Joe Canning passed fit to face Cats
'This team will be forever ingrained in my heart': Derek McGrath steps down as Déise hurling boss
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Cork City boss believes they've been dealt toughest possible Champions League draw
Cork City boss believes they've been dealt toughest possible Champions League draw
Cork City face daunting task against Polish kingpins in Champions League opener
Galway United owners vote in favour of Saudi Arabian investment

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie