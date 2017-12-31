Liverpool fans fuming as Nike name Philippe Coutinho in Barcelona kit advertisement

LIVERPOOL FANS ARE fuming after Nike named Philippe Coutinho in an advertisement for Barcelona club gear, suggesting that the star midfielder could potentially be joining the Spanish side in the new year.

Nike are the kit manufacturers for Barcelona, who have previously tried to pursue Coutinho during the close-season as a replacement for Neymar.

The Premier League side however, held firm and resisted the urge to cash in on those offers for their playmaker.

The Nike advertisement, which has since been removed, reads:

“Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up Camp Nou. Get your 2017/8 FC Barcelona kit with the Magician’s name on it. Act fast – free personalisation only available until 6 January.”

It first appeared on the official Nike store, reached through a link on Barcelona’s website, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Nike have yet to make a comment about the advertisement, while several Liverpool fans have expressed their anger about the matter.

Wonder if @PeterMooreLFC could shed some light on Nike’s latest advert? Or why we aren’t reporting Barcelona for publicly courting Philippe Coutinho? Last time I checked he was a Liverpool player not a Barcelona one.



Coutinho signed a five-year deal for Liverpool at the start of the year, and has been with the club since 2013.

He has scored six goals in his last seven appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

