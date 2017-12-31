  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Job search - Notts Forest now looking for a 10th manager since 2012

After one win in seven Championship matches Mark Warburton has been sacked.

By The42 Team Sunday 31 Dec 2017, 11:58 AM
6 hours ago 3,180 Views 2 Comments
Former Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton.
Former Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton.
Former Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST ARE searching for their 10th boss in five and a half years after they sacked Mark Warburton less than 24 hours after their 1-0 defeat to Sunderland at the City Ground

Forest have endured a miserable recent run, winning just one of their last seven league matches to leave them in 14th position in the Championship, 10 points off the play-off places and nine clear of the bottom three.

Yesterday’s loss at the hands of Sunderland proved the final straw for the Forest hierarchy, Aiden McGeady scoring the only goal to give Chris Coleman’s side a rare away win.

Warburton – who took charge in March and kept Forest in the Championship on goal difference last season – is followed out of the door by assistant David Weir and sporting director Frank McParland.

Forest travel to Leeds United on New Year’s Day with academy manager Gary Brazil as caretaker boss.

