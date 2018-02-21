No Paul Pogba in Man United starting XI for crucial Champions League encounter

PAUL POGBA HAS been left out of the Man United starting XI for this eveningâ€™s Champions League first-leg last-16 clash against Sevilla.
The France international missed the win over Huddersfield last weekend due to illness, and only makes the bench for tonightâ€™s match.
The news is unlikely to dampen recent speculation of a falling out between Pogba and United boss Jose Mourinho.
The main beneficiary of the French midfielderâ€™s absence isÂ Scott McTominay, with the 21-year-old handed a surprise start.
Meanwhile, Alexis Sanchez makes his first Champions League appearance for the Red Devils, while Antonio Valencia captains the side.
How #MUFC line up for tonight's #UCL clash with Sevilla... pic.twitter.com/7g80OaosMv— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 21, 2018
