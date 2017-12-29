Novak Djokovic a doubt for the Australian Open following injury setback

NOVAK DJOKOVIC IS in danger of missing the Australian Open, after he was forced to withdraw from the upcoming Mubadala World Tennis Championship because of pain in his right elbow.

The 12-time grand slam champion has not played in almost six months since his defeat to Tomas Berdych in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, subsequently undergoing surgery on his troublesome elbow.

He had been due to face Roberto Bautista Agut on his return at the exhibition event in Abu Dhabi as he prepares for the season’s opening major, which gets underway on 15 January.

But his plans to feature in the in Melbourne may be in jeopardy after the Serbian indicated the issue “might affect the start of the season and the tournament plan”.

In a statement on his website, the six-time Australian Open winner said: “I am terribly disappointed that I am forced to withdraw from the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

“Unfortunately, in the past few days I started to feel pain in the elbow and after several tests, my medical team has advised me not to risk anything, to withdraw from the tournament and to immediately continue with the therapies.

“I am very sad because I was eager to return to playing official matches. I enjoyed the practices and everything I did to get ready for the start of the season, including the tournament in Abu Dhabi, where I always enjoy playing.

“Now I need to accept this situation, and to wait for the results of the therapies, in order to start playing tennis again and getting back to full rhythm.

“This might affect the start of the season and the tournament plan, but the decision will be made in the following days.”

Djokovic’s withdrawal follows that of Rafael Nadal, who pulled out to lighten his schedule and will now head to Melbourne without playing a warm-up tournament after also opting not to feature at the Brisbane International.

Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic also delayed their returns from knee and calf issues respectively by deciding not to participate in Abu Dhabi.

Additional reporting by Sinéad Farrell

