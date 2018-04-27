  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 27 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Nuri Sahin accepted into Harvard Business School

The 29-year-old, who is currently with Borussia Dortmund, has earned a place at the world-famous university.

By The42 Team Friday 27 Apr 2018, 5:12 PM
28 minutes ago 1,164 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3982978
Sahin plies his trade at Dortmund.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Sahin plies his trade at Dortmund.
Sahin plies his trade at Dortmund.
Image: DPA/PA Images

BORUSSIA DORTMUND MIDFIELDER Nuri Sahin has announced that he has been accepted into Harvard.

The Turkey international, who joined Real Madrid from Dortmund in 2011 before returning to his former club, is set to undertake a sports management course at Harvard Business School.

Sahin is expected to juggle his studies with his playing career, and has no plans to retire from football at just 29 years of age.

This will be just the latest experience for the well-travelled midfielder, who also spent time on loan at Liverpool in 2012-13 and Feyenoord in 2007-08.

Earlier this year, he applied for the Harvard course, claiming that he wanted to be more than just a footballer.

I have big plans after football, to give back and to give my children something to be proud of,” Sahin told the Guardian. ”Not just to talk about how I used to be a football player.”

Sahin is not the first footballer to combine football with education, with many players receiving degrees and diplomas during their playing careers.

Vincent Kompany studied for an MBA at Manchester City, while Andrey Arshavin wrote a thesis on the ‘Development of Sportswear Manufacturing’ as part of his degree in fashion design.

Manchester United’s Juan Mata has two degrees: one in marketing and another in sports science.

Sahin also follows in the footsteps of Barcelona’s Gerard Pique, who studied a course called ‘The business of Entertainment, Media and Sports’ at Harvard.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘If we’re at it collectively I think we’re the best team in the country’

‘What is entertainment?’ – Allardyce confident of staying as Everton manager

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
ARSENAL
Did Mourinho want to sell Salah and more Premier League talking points
Did Mourinho want to sell Salah and more Premier League talking points
10-man Atletico snatch crucial away goal as Arsenal shoot themselves in the foot again
As it happened: Arsenal v Atletico Madrid, Europa League semi-final first leg
FOOTBALL
'You've got to have balls': Simeone hails defiant Atletico
'You've got to have balls': Simeone hails defiant Atletico
Dejected Wenger rues 'worst possible' goal from Griezmann
'People say that I sold Salah - that is a lie. Chelsea decided to sell him, ok?'
LIVERPOOL
'I cannot describe my emotions': Klopp wears Irish badge in support of Sean Cox
'I cannot describe my emotions': Klopp wears Irish badge in support of Sean Cox
Liverpool to hang Dunboyne GAA jersey in dressing room as gesture to Irish attack victim
Steven Gerrard emerges as one of the favourites for the Rangers job
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I'm judged differently': Pogba defends himself against criticism
'I'm judged differently': Pogba defends himself against criticism
'I had to be mentally strong after what I went through at Manchester United'
Van Gaal fuels Arsenal speculation by claiming to have a job offer he 'can't refuse'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie