Friday 27 April, 2018
'What is entertainment?' - Allardyce confident of staying as Everton manager

He has been criticised for his playing style by fans, but is remaining defiant at Goodison Park.

By The42 Team Friday 27 Apr 2018, 1:21 PM
1 hour ago 789 Views 1 Comment
EVERTON MANAGER SAM Allardyce is confident he is staying at Goodison Park next season after talks with owner Farhad Moshiri.

The 63-year-old took over from Ronald Koeman in November after a poor opening to the season left Everton in 18th place after eight games.

Allardyce has since taken the Toffees to eighth in the Premier League, however, some Everton fans are not happy with the former England boss and have criticised his style for being boring and negative.

But Allardyce says he has already spoken to the owners about plans for next season even though many fans thought he would leave before the Summer.

“We discussed plans for next season yesterday with Farhad,” said Allardyce. “I think we have some clarity moving forward now.

“I think our pre-season, in terms of when we start back and where we go, is nearly in place.

“(Regarding) ins and outs of players, it is a wait-and-see basis in terms of what we can try and achieve and then, under those circumstances, what players do we move on.”

When asked whether he was definitely staying on Merseyside next season, Allardyce responded by saying: “Didn’t I just say that?

“For clarification, yes.”

He also hit back at his critics who brand his style as negative by comparing himself to Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone after the Spanish side’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday.

“What is entertainment?” asked Allardyce. “Entertainment is the master of defence in Europe – Simeone. Is that entertainment?

“He’s called the master of his trade – I think he has only conceded four goals at home all season. He is the master of defence, I am seen as defensive and too negative.

“When you are faced with 28 goals conceded in eight matches before I arrived, one would expect the manager would try to put that right first.”

