Barcelona legend Iniesta confirms that he will leave the club at the end of the season

ANDRES INIESTA HAS confirmed that he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season.

The club captain was emotional as he addressed a press conference this morning, announcing his decision.

33-year-old Iniesta will go down as one of the Spanish side’s greatest players, winning eight La Ligas — set to be nine — six Copa del Reys and four Champions League titles at the Nou Camp.

The midfielder has made 669 appearances for the club and scored 57 goals since making the jump to the professional ranks at the club in 2001.

“This is my last season here,” he said, while thanking the club, his teammates, family and fans.

“I have thought about my decision through for a long time. For me, Barca is the best club in the world – this club has given me everything.”

Iniesta has appeared at three major tournaments for Spain and been capped 125 times. He’s set to play at this summer’s World Cup.

When asked about his future, he replied: “The season has still not finished… There are still things to be sorted.

“I have said I will never play against Barca, so I won’t play in Europe. It will be finalised after the season.”

