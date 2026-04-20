Ireland look to 'revenge game' against France with belief

IRELAND’S WORLD CUP quarter-final loss to France last September hurt Aoife Wafer more than most.

Not only did she have to deal with the pain of the agonising 18-13 outcome, but the Wexford native was also bitten on the arm during the game.

France’s Axelle Berthoumieu faced no sanction at the time but was later banned for the offence. It wasn’t of any use to Ireland at that stage.

Wafer also broke her collarbone and tore the medial collateral ligament in her knee in that quarter-final. Remarkably, she actually managed to finish out the entire game for Ireland.

And remember that she had also made a swift recovery from knee surgery just to get back for Ireland’s quarter-final. She hadn’t played in the World Cup up until that knock-out tie.

All of this is to say that this Saturday’s Six Nations clash between Ireland and France at the Stade Marcel-Michelin in Clermont-Ferrand, their first meeting since the World Cup, should bring plenty of meaning for Wafer.

Not that she would mention any of these things herself. Wafer is too classy for that.

“There will be, to be fair,” said Wafer when asked if there will be plenty of motivation for Ireland when they think back to the World Cup quarter-final.

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“That game hurt. For me personally, it still hurts. But that’s not the be-all and end-all of why we want to win the game as well. We’ve spoken a lot about breaking into that top two [of the Six Nations] and beating tier one nations.

France's Axelle Berthoumieu bites Aofe Wafer. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“We spoke about it as a group all week in terms of we can’t just keep talking, we have to actually do it.”

Ireland captain Erin King repeated that message when she spoke after their impressive nine-try win over Italy last Saturday in Galway.

She is highly motivated for the clash with France, but also the chance to show Ireland can compete at the top table.

“To be honest, I think we’d be lying if we said it wasn’t a bit of a revenge game,” said King.

“I think we’re that little bit more eager because of that.

“I suppose we showed in that game what we’re capable of and that we are able to compete with the top four in the world and break into that top two of the Six Nations.

“So, it’d be great to do it and put our talk into action.”

The thrilling nature of Ireland’s performance against the Italians, especially their seven-try first-half effort, was an ideal confidence boost ahead of the trip to France.

Ireland had been frustrated with their inability to fire shots on the opening weekend as England beat, but the performance against Italy was clinical and exciting.

Now, they look to notch their first win over France since 2017.

Fiona Tuite and Stacey Flood after last year's loss. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

“We know we’ve closed the gap,” said Ireland head coach Scott Bemand. “We’re confident in our ability, we’re growing our ability to get to fire shots in such occasions. But going over to France, call it as it is, going over to France is one of the ultimate tests.

“It’s going to be an incredible place. People that have been to Clermont know it’s not a hostile environment, but the stands are steep, people are on top of you, people are going to have flags, there’s going to be a band. It’s the next layer for us.

“Now, we go there and if we’re in a position to win it, we know it’s going to be a tight game. If we go there and France come out on top, we know it’s going to be a tight game. So, we’re now starting to talk about margins and not about occasions and coping.

“So, we’ve got to go over there and we’ve got to take our best game with us. We’ve got to train for that this week, but we’re developing a group that becomes more experienced as we go.

“So, is it this year? Could be. Why not? We get our best game out there and we believe we’ve got the characters and the firepower in the group to do that. And if it’s not this time, then we’ll go after it again next year, but we’re definitely closing the gap.”