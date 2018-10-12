This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 12 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Headbutting an air-conditioning unit helped Odell Beckham Jr 'get fired up' during Eagles clash

The New York Giants receiver claims some of his best plays came after he headbutted an air-conditioning unit on Thursday.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Oct 2018, 4:59 PM
16 minutes ago 177 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4282147
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

ODELL BECKHAM JR says that headbutting an air-conditioning unit helped him ‘get fired up’ during New York Giants’ NFL clash with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

The Giants were trailing by 18 points when cameras picked up Beckham Jr driving his helmet into a huge fan and throwing punches at it on the sideline as he appeared to shout something.

It came two years after the 25-year-old smashed his helmet at a kicking net, which subsequently fell on him, in another incident where his emotions appeared to get the better of him.

The Giants fell to a 34-13 loss to their NFC East rivals and reigning Super Bowl champions Philadelphia, with Beckham finishing with just 44 yards from six grabs as his team dropped to 1-5.

“I was just trying to get myself going,” Beckham Jr told reporters of the incident.
I feel like some of those plays right after I was getting myself going was some of my best stuff. I was just trying to get myself fired up, and I did that and it helped me. 

“There was a lot of things going on that had my fired up. It helped me bring out that energy, I don’t know a way around it but to get myself going.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

iTunes

Android

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    McGregor and Khabib handed initial suspensions ahead of UFC brawl investigation
    Khabib Nurmagomedov tells UFC he'll quit if team-mate is axed
    Putin sympathises with UFC champion Nurmagomedov over brawl after McGregor fight
    FOOTBALL
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Chelsea plan to send anti-Semitic fans on educational courses
    Mancini's winless run continues with Italy on emotional night as Genoa bridge victims remembered
    Russian football stars turn themselves in to police after cafe clash
    LEINSTER
    Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster
    Bleyendaal set for return from neck injury in Munster A clash with Leinster
    Leinster deploy both Leavy and JVDF as they open Champions Cup defence against Wasps
    'What a joke': Wasps back row Hughes still suspended for Leinster trip as disciplinary panel delay decision
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    O'Neill on Eriksen's absence: We're missing a world-class player too
    O'Neill on Eriksen's absence: We're missing a world-class player too
    Klopp warns Liverpool 'second is nothing' in Premier League title fight
    ‘Courtois got injured at Stamford Bridge and there was a chance of coming on. I was crapping myself on the bench’
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Jeff Hendrick reveals sit-down chat with Roy Keane helped him recover from Wales woe
    Jeff Hendrick reveals sit-down chat with Roy Keane helped him recover from Wales woe
    Do you agree with our Ireland team to face Denmark?
    Former Aston Villa owner Doug Ellis dies aged 94

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie