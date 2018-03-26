  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 26 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Nobody's untouchable' - Giants refuse to rule out Beckham trade as contract talks stall

He may be one of the league’s best players, but his team appear to be running out of patience.

By Steve O'Rourke Monday 26 Mar 2018, 1:43 PM
1 hour ago 1,260 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3924491
OBJ is one of the best wide receivers in football.
Image: Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
OBJ is one of the best wide receivers in football.
OBJ is one of the best wide receivers in football.
Image: Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

18.

THAT’S THE number of questions New York Giants’ owner John Mara faced about Odell Beckham Jr’s future at the NFL’s annual owner’s meeting this weekend.

So it’s little wonder Mara became frustrated with enquiries about his star wide receiver.

“I can’t answer that one way or the other,” Mara said when asked if there was a scenario in which Beckham wasn’t playing for the Giants next season.

“I mean we’re certainly not shopping him, if that’s what you’re asking.

But when you’re coming off a season where you’re 3-13 and played as poorly as we played, I wouldn’t say anyone’s untouchable.”

And today Beckham made his own move in what has been a protracted negotiation; NFL media insider Ian Rapoport reporting that OBJ will not play without a new long-term deal, despite being under contract.

Beckham is in the fifth year of his rookie deal and due to make $8.46 million this season, but it appears that’s not enough for one of the league’s best players.

“Odell Beckham is not going to set foot on the field without a new contract agreed to, whether [with] the Giants or [with] anyone else,” Rapoport told the Good Morning Football show.

Beckham has only seen the field for 47 of a possible 64 games since being drafted by the Giants, playing just four times in 2017.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Knee injury will keep Steph Curry out of early playoff games

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Griezmann would love to play with Pogba every day... but that doesn't mean a move to Man United
Griezmann would love to play with Pogba every day... but that doesn't mean a move to Man United
Liverpool and Arsenal target Lemar issues come-and-get-me plea
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
IRELAND
UK civil servant tasked with finding solution to Irish border issue quits job
UK civil servant tasked with finding solution to Irish border issue quits job
Ex-Fiji lock joins Cheika's Wallabies as forwards coach in time for summer Tests against Ireland
Why two floors of Dublin's 'stately home of death' are still closed to the public
AUSTRALIA
Australia cricket captain handed one-match ban for part in ball-tampering scandal
Australia cricket captain handed one-match ban for part in ball-tampering scandal
Australia's captain and vice-captain stand down for third Test amid ball-tampering scandal
First direct Australia-Europe scheduled flight touches down in Heathrow after 17 hours
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mignolet wants to stay and fight for place after talks with Klopp about Liverpool future
Mignolet wants to stay and fight for place after talks with Klopp about Liverpool future
Wenger: I will accept 'consequences' of Arsenal crisis if results continue to slip
Tuchel turns down Bayern job amid talks to replace Wenger at Arsenal - reports

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie