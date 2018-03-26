'Nobody's untouchable' - Giants refuse to rule out Beckham trade as contract talks stall

OBJ is one of the best wide receivers in football.

OBJ is one of the best wide receivers in football.

18.

THAT’S THE number of questions New York Giants’ owner John Mara faced about Odell Beckham Jr’s future at the NFL’s annual owner’s meeting this weekend.

So it’s little wonder Mara became frustrated with enquiries about his star wide receiver.

“I can’t answer that one way or the other,” Mara said when asked if there was a scenario in which Beckham wasn’t playing for the Giants next season.

“I mean we’re certainly not shopping him, if that’s what you’re asking.

But when you’re coming off a season where you’re 3-13 and played as poorly as we played, I wouldn’t say anyone’s untouchable.”

And today Beckham made his own move in what has been a protracted negotiation; NFL media insider Ian Rapoport reporting that OBJ will not play without a new long-term deal, despite being under contract.

Beckham is in the fifth year of his rookie deal and due to make $8.46 million this season, but it appears that’s not enough for one of the league’s best players.

“Odell Beckham is not going to set foot on the field without a new contract agreed to, whether [with] the Giants or [with] anyone else,” Rapoport told the Good Morning Football show.

Beckham has only seen the field for 47 of a possible 64 games since being drafted by the Giants, playing just four times in 2017.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!