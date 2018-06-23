This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Offaly advance to Leinster U20 semi-final with seven-point win over Westmeath

Jack Darcy’s goal helped the hosts to a comfortable win.

By The42 Team Saturday 23 Jun 2018, 5:05 PM
1 hour ago 946 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4088218
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Offaly 1-17

Westmeath 1-10

OFFALY ARE INTO the EirGrid Leinster U20 semi-finals after a seven-point win over Westmeath in Tullamore.

Offaly dominated the opening half and led by 0-10 to 0-5 at the interval. The Faithful surged 10 points clear midway through the second period, but Westmeath pegged back a goal through Brian Kavanagh.

Westmeath were within four at that stage but Jack Darcy’s goal sealed the win for Offaly.

