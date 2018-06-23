Offaly advance to Leinster U20 semi-final with seven-point win over Westmeath

Offaly 1-17
Westmeath 1-10
OFFALY ARE INTO the EirGrid Leinster U20 semi-finals after a seven-point win over Westmeath in Tullamore.
Offaly dominated the opening half and led by 0-10 to 0-5 at the interval. The Faithful surged 10 points clear midway through the second period, but Westmeath pegged back a goal through Brian Kavanagh.
Westmeath were within four at that stage but Jack Darcy’s goal sealed the win for Offaly.
