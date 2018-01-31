  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 31 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chelsea sign Olivier Giroud from Arsenal on 18-month deal

The 31-year-old has joined the Blues for a fee in the region of £16m.

By The42 Team Wednesday 31 Jan 2018, 4:53 PM
6 hours ago 6,248 Views 23 Comments
http://the42.ie/3826588

CHELSEA HAVE COMPLETED the signing of Olivier Giroud from Arsenal.

The France international will join the Blues on an 18-month contract with an option to extend it for another year after the two clubs agreed a deal worth around £16 million (€18.3m) on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old was a surprise inclusion in Arsene Wenger’s squad which went down to Swansea at the Liberty Stadium last night, coming off the bench in the Gunners’ 3-1 defeat in south Wales.

However, following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s arrival at the Emirates earlier today, Giroud was finally deemed surplus to requirements having struggled to break into Wenger’s starting XI this term.

For Chelsea, meanwhile, Giroud will provide cover and perhaps competition for Alvaro Morata, with the unfancied Michy Batshuayi joining Borussia Dortmund on a season-long loan to fill the void left by Aubameyang.

Antonio Conte has attempted to recruit one from a plethora of physical target men during the January window: Andy Carroll, Edin Dzeko, Ashley Barnes and even Peter Crouch have all been linked with a Stamford Bridge move.

Six-foot-three Giroud arrives crosstown having scored 88 goals for Arsenal – seven of them this term – over six seasons in North London.

- Omni

Arsenal complete €63.75m Aubameyang transfer from Borussia Dortmund

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Seamus Coleman earns rave reviews on return, business as usual for Man City
Seamus Coleman earns rave reviews on return, business as usual for Man City
Eriksen nets after 11 seconds as Spurs dominate dismal United at Wembley
Trouble at Chelsea as they're well beaten at home by Bournemouth
ARSENAL
Former Manchester City and Arsenal star released by Turkish club
Former Manchester City and Arsenal star released by Turkish club
Massive boost for Arsenal as Ozil reportedly agrees new £350k-a-week deal
Mkhitaryan makes Arsenal debut but Gunners handed embarrassing defeat by Swansea
FRANCE
James Ryan set to start for Ireland as McGrath and Carbery make the bench
James Ryan set to start for Ireland as McGrath and Carbery make the bench
Nine new caps in exciting Ireland U20s team to face France
France to crackdown on spread of promotions after Nutella frenzy
FOOTBALL
Ayew returns to Swansea in club-record deal from West Ham
Ayew returns to Swansea in club-record deal from West Ham
Stoke seal €16m Ndiaye deal despite comical complications
Debuchy ends Arsenal stint and joins Saint-Etienne as three young Gunners secure loans
IRELAND
Is the Notre Dame 'Fighting Irish' mascot offensive? This US sports broadcaster thinks so
Is the Notre Dame 'Fighting Irish' mascot offensive? This US sports broadcaster thinks so
Games like this French one were top reason O'Mahony stayed in Ireland
'France have a staff that doesn't really inspire confidence and that's a bonus for Ireland'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie