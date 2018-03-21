IRELAND BOSS MARTIN O’Neill is hopeful that Jon Walters will commit to the Irish team for another campaign.

In the wake of the World Cup qualification play-off defeat to Denmark, Wes Hoolahan and Daryl Murphy both announced their retirements from international football. Others are expected to follow suit, and Walters, who turns 35 in September, was one of those that many critics felt was likely to hang up his boots.

The Burnley attacker has missed most of this season through injury, and Ireland are short of an abundance of viable options up front, with just three recognised strikers in the squad to face Turkey.

“I think Jon would like to continue, depending on how things go in the next couple of months. I think Jon will still want to play when he is 64,” O’Neill told RTÉ.

“He was very, very positive a couple of months ago and I met him down in London when he came down to a check up on how is injury was going.

“He’s still pretty keen, so hopefully that keenness will improve as his injury improves.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!