Wednesday 25 April, 2018
Oxlade-Chamberlain may miss World Cup after suffering 'a really bad injury'

Losing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for the rest of the season is a “massive blow” for Liverpool, according to Jurgen Klopp.

By The42 Team Wednesday 25 Apr 2018, 12:01 AM
Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is carried on a stretcher after getting injured.
Image: Rui Vieira

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN appears to be a major doubt for the World Cup after the England midfielder suffered a “really bad injury” in Liverpool’s Champions League win over Roma.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino scored twice as the Premier League club recorded a 5-2 victory in the first leg of the semi-final at Anfield.

However, the win came at a cost for Liverpool, who conceded two late goals to give Roma a glimmer of hope ahead of the return fixture in the Italian capital.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was hurt while sliding in to tackle Aleksandar Kolarov in the 15th minute, with the former Arsenal player treated on the touchline before being carried away on a stretcher.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed the initial verdict was not good, in worrying news for not just his club boss but also national team manager Gareth Southgate.

“Oxlade-Chamberlain’s is probably a really bad injury,” the German told BT Sport.

“If you can say that before the scan, it’s never good news. That’s a massive blow for us.

“We have still a few very important games to go and the squad doesn’t get any bigger at the moment. We need obviously to be creative in the next few games.

“We also need the crowd. The atmosphere tonight was brilliant but on Saturday it must be exactly the same. It cannot be a little bit less, because we really need the crowd.”

The42 Team
