  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 27 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Grow lights to be installed at Páirc Uí Chaoimh to help improve playing surface

Stadium manager Bob Ryan says they’ll be put in place later this year.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 11:54 AM
2 hours ago 2,721 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3874262

PÁIRC UÍ CHAOIMH stadium manager Bob Ryan has played down concerns over the poor state of the pitch following the weekend’s league double-header at the venue.

Waterford warm down after the game Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The Cork footballers faced Cavan in Sunday’s Division 2 curtain raiser, before the county’s hurlers hosted Waterford in Division 1A, with the surface of the sandy-heavy field the subject of much criticism.

Ryan says the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch needs time before the grass will grow properly, while the scheduling of double-headers in January and February did not help.

“The issue is very simple. It’s a new pitch with a lack of growth and we can’t do a huge amount about it,” Ryan told The42.

“It takes time for a new pitch to become established, it was the same when the new pitches went into Croke Park and the Aviva Stadium.

“There’s also a shading issue with the South Stand.”

A shadow caused by the South Stand contributed towards the sandy terrain on that side of the field on Sunday, as did the recent lack of rain.

Ryan expects the surface to improve over the coming weeks and confirmed that grow lights will be put in place at the end of the inter-county season.

“Putting in grow lights has to be done,” he continued.

Shane Fives with Christopher Joyce Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“We’ll wait until the autumn to do that as we’re coming into the growth season now.”

Ed Sheeran is due to play three concerts in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at the beginning of May, with Ryan having previously stated that parts of the pitch will be re-turfed following those shows.

John Meyler’s hurlers will open their Munster campaign against Clare on 20 May, two weeks after the last of Sheeran’s concerts.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I came off in extra time and I was nearly in tears with the excitement of going to Croke Park’

All-Ireland GAA club finals to go up against Ireland-England Six Nations showdown

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Once considered among English football's brightest prospects, it's now 2 years since Saido Berahino's last goal
Once considered among English football's brightest prospects, it's now 2 years since Saido Berahino's last goal
'Huge interest' in Lazio midfielder being targeted by Man United and Real Madrid
'I can't accept some of the decisions that went against us'
ARSENAL
Former Arsenal team-mate backing Vieira to succeed Wenger
Former Arsenal team-mate backing Vieira to succeed Wenger
Can Arsenal save season after League Cup final debacle?
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Carabao Cup Final
FOOTBALL
Dortmund boss refuses to use protest as 'cheap excuse' after over 27,000 fans boycott game
Dortmund boss refuses to use protest as 'cheap excuse' after over 27,000 fans boycott game
Champions League matches are moving to two new kick-off times from next season
Usain Bolt's 'big football announcement' was not what anyone expected
IRELAND
Schmidt unconcerned by Chris Farrell knock, hopes to see Furlong and Henderson back training next week
Schmidt unconcerned by Chris Farrell knock, hopes to see Furlong and Henderson back training next week
'He got very close, but unfortunately he hit a speedbump': Dempsey hails lasting Heaslip influence on Leinster
Scotland number 8 Wilson cited ahead of crunch clash with Ireland
SIX NATIONS
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
'One of the true greats' - Praise for Jamie Heaslip after he calls time on rugby career
Heaslip was often under-appreciated but his professionalism set new standards

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie