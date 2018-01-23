  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 23 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We can't claim on the one hand to be amateur and on the other throw a blind eye to this'

Director-General Páraic Duffy released his annual report today.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 4:41 PM
5 hours ago 4,445 Views 10 Comments
http://the42.ie/3812434

IT IS OVER seven years since Páraic Duffy circulated a paper on the issue of payments to inter-county managers and as the outgoing Director-General released his final annual report today, he devoted attention to an issue that he feels must still be urgently addressed.

Paraic Duffy 23/1/2018 GAA Director-General Páraic Duffy. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Speaking at a press briefing in Croke Park, Duffy was keen to point out his belief that not all managers are getting paid but there is enough anecdotal evidence to suggest payments are made at inter-county and club level.

For Duffy the issue strikes to the core of the GAA and is one that needs to be grasped.

“We need to address it because we can’t claim on the one hand to be amateur and on the other throw a blind eye to this. It’s down to the members of the GAA to decide what kind of an organisation do they want into the future.”

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

In his published report, Duffy had outlined why the issue needs to be addressed.

“I wrote in 2010 that the choice facing the association was a simple one: either we do nothing in the certain knowledge that nothing will change and that in five or ten years we would still be lamenting the damage to our ethos and values – or we decided that it would be irresolute and defeatist not to confront directly a practice that we proclaim to be a blemish on the association.

“The choice is the same one now, and the need to address it even greater. I believe that many members of clubs are uneasy about the practice of paying managers and coaches outside of legitimate expenses, yet no one seems able to stop the practice.

Paraic Duffy with Aogán Ó Fearghaíl 23/1/2018 GAA Director-General Páraic Duffy with President Aogán Ó Fearghail today. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“One idea floated is that counties and clubs should be allowed to avail of the services of members only from within their own county or from within their own club. It is a proposal with obvious merits, but which also raises concerns.

“Many clubs and counties have benefited, without breaching our amateur-status rules, from the expertise of outside coaches who enjoy coaching/managing but for whom the pathway to the main positions in their own club or county is blocked.

“We must be clear on the issue here: it is not about availing of the services of ‘outsiders’; it is not about making payments in breach of our amateur-status ethos.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘There is all to lose in doing so, and nothing to gain’ – GAA chief against any Dublin split

Ex-Clare captain to return from travelling, injuries for Tipp game and new Banner teenage prospect

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
305 days after horror leg break, Ireland star Seamus Coleman makes return to action
305 days after horror leg break, Ireland star Seamus Coleman makes return to action
Chelsea youngster joins Newcastle on loan
Former Brazil and Man City striker Robinho joins Turkish club despite rape conviction
FOOTBALL
PSG announce surprise signing of French free agent Lassana Diarra
PSG announce surprise signing of French free agent Lassana Diarra
Premier League clubs on alert as PSG winger Lucas Moura told he can leave
'I've still got a lot to offer' - Lennon leaves Everton to make Burnley switch
LEINSTER
U20s boss McNamara an inspiration to coaches who weren't pro players
U20s boss McNamara an inspiration to coaches who weren't pro players
A tackle that shows just how important Tadhg Furlong is to Leinster
Six Nations break badly timed for Cullen's impressive Leinster
IRELAND
Keith Earls' brilliance sums up the excitement around Munster's attack
Keith Earls' brilliance sums up the excitement around Munster's attack
The World Economic Forum says Ireland has problems with 'soaring wealth inequality'
Parra's exile from France XV extended as Clermont star ruled out of clash with Ireland
MUNSTER
Munster well worth the wait as they book record quarter-final date in style
Munster well worth the wait as they book record quarter-final date in style
Concern for Schmidt as Dave Kilcoyne leaves Thomond on crutches
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie