  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 23 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'There is all to lose in doing so, and nothing to gain' - GAA chief against any Dublin split

Páraic Duffy’s annual report was released this morning.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 23 Jan 2018, 12:09 PM
9 hours ago 4,825 Views 23 Comments
http://the42.ie/3812396
Dublin players celebrating last year's All-Ireland final win.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Dublin players celebrating last year's All-Ireland final win.
Dublin players celebrating last year's All-Ireland final win.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

RETIRING GAA DIRECTOR-General Páraic Duffy has defended the Dublin senior footballers in his annual report, insisting that there is ‘nothing to gain’ by dividing the county.

Calls for Dublin to be split into two — or more — teams have been aplenty over the past few years, and they intensified throughout 2017 as Dublin competed a three in-a-row of All-Ireland senior football crowns.

Opinions on a split were starkly divided across the country with pundits and commentators alike weighing in on the debate week in, week out.

And writing in his annual report which was presented at Croke Park this morning, Monaghan native Duffy stressed that he was a strongly against the idea of splitting the reigning Leinster and All-Ireland champions.

In full on that topic, he wrote:

“Once again, an outstanding victory by Dublin in the All-Ireland football championship triggered calls from some commentators for the division of Dublin into two or three separate units. It is only a generation ago that the fear being expressed was that the GAA in our capital city was dying in the face of the threat from soccer and rugby. How the mantra has changed… and how memories are short.

“There’s no doubt that Dublin enjoys advantages over every other county. It has the larges population and can access greater financial resources through sponsorship.

“But resources in terms of finance or population are no guarantee of All-Ireland success, as Dublin discovered between 1983 and 2011 when it won juts one All-Ireland senior football title. That was in 1995, with a one-point victory over Tyrone. In achieving their five All-Ireland successes in the past seven years, the margin of victory was a single point in four finals (one after a replay) and a three-point victory over Kerry in 2015. This hardly constitutes evidence of a county steamrolling over all opposition, or proof of the need to divide a county because it is vastly superior to the rest and must be broken up into two or three divisions for inter-county competition.

Dublin fans on Hill 16 A general view of Dublin fans on Hill 16. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

“The history of our games, and of sport in general, tells us that Dublin won’t win forever. Apart from that, there are a couple of observations to be made. First, the main reason for Dublin’s current success is that they have an outstanding group of players and an exceptional management team.

“The county committee, too, must receive credit for the processes and structure they have adopted through which they identify talent, appoint the best personnel to prepare their teams and ensure that they get the best from their resources.

“One of the reasons why Dublin footballers generate support is that they give Dubliners a unique opportunity to celebrate their proud Dublin identity. While there may be a mild and humorous northside/southside divide in Dublin (which, of course, does not include the greater Dublin western suburbs), this geographical affiliation comes nowhere near matching the passionate identification of all Dubliners with their team.

“One is led to wonder if the ‘divide Dublin’ proponents have given any thought to what the GAA would lose if Dublin were to be split. Have they given any thought to what Dubliners would lose? And is the sight of Dublin supporters on Hill 16 not one of the great spectacles in Irish sport? And are we not all looking forward to seeing Dublin supporters in their thousands heading out of the city to follow their team, which the championship format from 2018 will allow?

“So, neither on competitiveness grounds, nor on account of the unfairness of depriving Dubliners of the pleasure of expressing their local and historical identity through the GAA (as every other GAA supporter is allowed to do), should we countenance the splitting up of Dublin.

“There is all to lose in doing so, and nothing to gain.”

Duffy, the 18th person to serve as the GAA’s Director-General, will retire from the role on 31 March after almost nine years in the position.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Davy Fitz hits back at Cody over Walsh Cup final comments

Ex-Clare captain to return from travelling, injuries for Tipp game and new Banner teenage prospect

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
305 days after horror leg break, Ireland star Seamus Coleman makes return to action
305 days after horror leg break, Ireland star Seamus Coleman makes return to action
Chelsea youngster joins Newcastle on loan
Former Brazil and Man City striker Robinho joins Turkish club despite rape conviction
FOOTBALL
PSG announce surprise signing of French free agent Lassana Diarra
PSG announce surprise signing of French free agent Lassana Diarra
Premier League clubs on alert as PSG winger Lucas Moura told he can leave
'I've still got a lot to offer' - Lennon leaves Everton to make Burnley switch
LEINSTER
U20s boss McNamara an inspiration to coaches who weren't pro players
U20s boss McNamara an inspiration to coaches who weren't pro players
A tackle that shows just how important Tadhg Furlong is to Leinster
Six Nations break badly timed for Cullen's impressive Leinster
IRELAND
Keith Earls' brilliance sums up the excitement around Munster's attack
Keith Earls' brilliance sums up the excitement around Munster's attack
The World Economic Forum says Ireland has problems with 'soaring wealth inequality'
Parra's exile from France XV extended as Clermont star ruled out of clash with Ireland
MUNSTER
Munster well worth the wait as they book record quarter-final date in style
Munster well worth the wait as they book record quarter-final date in style
Concern for Schmidt as Dave Kilcoyne leaves Thomond on crutches
'I'm very proud to be part of this club and that's the reason why I came here'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie