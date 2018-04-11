  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 11 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

PSG in trouble with Uefa after overstating sponsorships worth €200m - report

The French club are set to face sanctions by European football’s governing body after reportedly breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

By AFP Wednesday 11 Apr 2018, 4:46 PM
1 hour ago 2,513 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3952636
The PSG team.
Image: EMPICS Sport
The PSG team.
The PSG team.
Image: EMPICS Sport

FREE-SPENDING FRENCH giants Paris Saint-Germain are set to face Uefa sanctions for breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP), according to a report by the Financial Times that claims PSG “overstated” sponsorship contracts to the tune of €200 million.

Bankrolled by Qatari owners, PSG smashed the world transfer record by signing Brazilian star Neymar for €222m in August and committed to completing another €180m deal for French teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe this summer when agreeing a one-year loan deal from Monaco a few weeks later.

Introduced by European football’s governing body in 2010, FFP limits clubs to making losses of no more than €30m over three seasons.

“Preliminary investigations show that sponsorship contracts worth about €200m have been ‘overstated’ at the Qatari-owned football club,” said the Financial Times report.

Unless Uefa can be persuaded to assign a higher value to the sponsorship deals, the French club is on course to breach FFP rules, according to people familiar with the process.”

Uefa opened an investigation into PSG’s compliance with FFP just weeks after the deals for Neymar and Mbappe were completed.

“The investigation will focus on the compliance of the club with the break-even requirement, particularly in light of its recent transfer activity,” said a Uefa statement in September.

PSG have already fallen foul of FFP. The club was fined €60m euros in prize money earned from playing in the Champions League in 2014.

Back then Uefa deemed PSG had artificially inflated their income using a sponsorship deal with another Qatari state-owned enterprise, the Qatar Tourism Authority.

“The contract between PSG and the Qatar Tourism Authority has been carefully considered and a fair value, significantly below that submitted by the club, has been assigned,” Uefa ruled at the time.

The sanctions could be far tougher for a second offence, with the possibility that PSG could even be excluded from competing in the Champions League unless they balance their accounts by the end of the club’s financial year in June.

With Neymar sidelined by injury, PSG’s attempts to win the Champions League for a first time fell flat again last month as they were dumped out 5-2 on aggregate by reigning champions Real Madrid in the last 16.

© – AFP 2018
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Guardiola charged for two breaches of Uefa’s disciplinary regulations

Roma chairman fined for diving into historic fountain during last night’s celebrations

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
FOOTBALL
Arsenal midfielder's red card against Southampton is overturned by FA after appeal
Arsenal midfielder's red card against Southampton is overturned by FA after appeal
Van Dijk couldn't sleep after 'total performance' against Man City
Former Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello confirms retirement from football
LIVERPOOL
Lovren reveals half-time rant inspired Liverpool to sink Man City
Lovren reveals half-time rant inspired Liverpool to sink Man City
The Champions League is not about perfection, it's about the result – Klopp
Fuming Guardiola blames referees for City's Euro exit
PREMIER LEAGUE
Dzeko 'very happy' to have rejected Chelsea after Champions League heroics
Dzeko 'very happy' to have rejected Chelsea after Champions League heroics
Salah scores again as Liverpool end Man City's Champions League dream
As it happened: Man City v Liverpool, Champions League
MANCHESTER CITY
Guardiola charged for two breaches of Uefa's disciplinary regulations
Guardiola charged for two breaches of Uefa's disciplinary regulations
'Aguero dived' – Guardiola's sarcastic snap on Ashley Young tackle
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie