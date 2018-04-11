  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 11 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Roma chairman fined for diving into historic fountain during last night's celebrations

James Pallotta took the plunge following his side’s incredible comeback against Barcelona.

By AFP Wednesday 11 Apr 2018, 2:37 PM
33 minutes ago 1,102 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3952303
Image: NurPhoto via Getty Images
Image: NurPhoto via Getty Images

ROMA CHAIRMAN JAMES Pallotta has been slapped with a fine after diving into the celebrations with his fans after their historic win over Barcelona on Tuesday and taking a dip a in one of the Eternal City’s most famous fountains.

Pallotta was filmed surrounded by a crowd of delirious supporters falling backwards into the fountain in Piazza del Popolo, a stone’s through from the Spanish Steps following his team’s incredible 3-0 victory, which saw Roma beat Barca on away goals and go through to the Champions League semi-finals.

Jumping into fountains is banned in Rome despite the hordes of people who want to relive Anita Ekberg’s Trevi Fountain scene from “La Dolce Vita”, and Pallotta will have to pay €450 for his plunge.

“Pallotta said sorry, he did it in a moment of excitement,” said Rome mayor Virginia Raggi, confirming reports in Italian media that the 60-year-old had called to apologise.

Billionaire Pallotta, who runs the Raptor private investment group, works out of the United States and is visiting Rome on Wednesday to discuss a new stadium project with Raggi’s city council.

“He understands the example he has to give, and he’ll pay the fine,” Raggi added.

Source: La Repubblica/YouTube

In a statement released on Wednesday morning the consumer association Codacons blasted the “very bad example for the millions of young people who follow football and Roma, who should be taught to respect public heritage and historical property”.

Rome is often mobbed by crowds of rowdy football fans, both local and foreign, who take to the city’s historic centre for pre-match drinking or post-victory celebrations.

In 2015, 500 Feyenoord supporters damaged the Barcaccia fountain at the foot of the Spanish Steps, filling it with empty beer bottles and cans.

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘Failure without excuses’: Spanish press tear Barcelona apart after Rome capitulation

‘This certainly doesn’t rule us out of any World Cup. We’ll come back fighting in June’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
FOOTBALL
Arsenal midfielder's red card against Southampton is overturned by FA after appeal
Arsenal midfielder's red card against Southampton is overturned by FA after appeal
Van Dijk couldn't sleep after 'total performance' against Man City
Former Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello confirms retirement from football
LIVERPOOL
Lovren reveals half-time rant inspired Liverpool to sink Man City
Lovren reveals half-time rant inspired Liverpool to sink Man City
The Champions League is not about perfection, it's about the result – Klopp
Fuming Guardiola blames referees for City's Euro exit
PREMIER LEAGUE
Dzeko 'very happy' to have rejected Chelsea after Champions League heroics
Dzeko 'very happy' to have rejected Chelsea after Champions League heroics
Salah scores again as Liverpool end Man City's Champions League dream
As it happened: Man City v Liverpool, Champions League
MANCHESTER CITY
'Aguero dived' â Guardiola's sarcastic snap on Ashley Young tackle
'Aguero dived' – Guardiola's sarcastic snap on Ashley Young tackle
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash
Man United star denies deliberately spitting on City crest

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie