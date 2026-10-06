Galway, Kerry and Armagh stars nominated for LGFA Player of the Year

GALWAY ALL-IRELAND winner Olivia Divilly, Kerry captain Síofra O’Shea and Armagh star Aimee Mackin have been nominated for the 2026 TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year award.

Divilly is nominated for the second year running, having scored 2-27 as Galway secured the All-Ireland senior championship title for the first time since 2004. The Kilkerrin-Clonberne sharpshooter hit 0-3 in the final as the Tribe defeated Kerry in Croke Park.

O’Shea skippered the Kingdom to the decider, where she accounted for 0-5 – and was top scorer in the senior championship with a stunning 3-30.

Advertisement

Mackin also hit huge scores for semi-finalists Armagh, finishing with a 5-12 haul which included 3-2 in the Orchard’s opening fixture against Cork.

All three star forwards have also been nominated for TG4 All-Star awards, with the winners to be unveiled at a banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, 14 November.

Roscommon All-Ireland winner Saoirse Wynne, Fermanagh’s Eimear Smyth, and Anna Jones of Westmeath are in the running for the Intermediate Player of the Year award, while Carlow duo Róisín Bailey and Sara Doyle and Golden Boot winner Maria O’Neill of champions Antrim go head-to-head for the junior gong.

These six players have all been named on their respective Teams of the Championship.

The Players’ Player of the Year nominees in all three categories were selected by fellow inter-county players, who could not vote for their own team-mates.

TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year nominees

Aimee Mackin (Armagh)

Olivia Divilly (Galway)

Síofra O’Shea (Kerry)

TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year nominees

Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh)

Saoirse Wynne (Roscommon)

Anna Jones (Westmeath)

TG4 Junior Players’ Player of the Year nominees

Maria O’Neill (Antrim)

Róisín Bailey (Carlow)

Sara Doyle (Carlow)

*****