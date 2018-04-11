  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 11 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'This certainly doesn't rule us out of any World Cup. We'll come back fighting in June'

Katie McCabe says last night’s defeat to Netherlands, as damaging as it was, will be a learning curve for her side.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 11 Apr 2018, 8:40 AM
1 hour ago 1,123 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3951475
Ireland captain Katie McCabe during last night's qualifier in Tallaght.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Ireland captain Katie McCabe during last night's qualifier in Tallaght.
Ireland captain Katie McCabe during last night's qualifier in Tallaght.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IT’S A MEASURE of how far Ireland have come that defeat to the European champions in a crucial World Cup qualifier has been met with such disappointment, and Katie McCabe hopes last night’s occasion will serve as a valuable learning curve in the ongoing development of this side.

Make no bones about it, a 2-0 home reversal to Netherlands represents a setback, and something of a reality check, for Ireland in their bid to reach a first-ever World Cup, but defeat, it said, can be more instructive than victory.

Two first-half goals sucked the life out of the contest, played in front of a record crowd for a women’s international at Tallaght Stadium, as the hosts’ effort to continue their winning form beset by a slow start.

The result was Ireland’s first loss of a previously flawless qualifying campaign with the Girls in Green now sitting three points behind Netherlands in Group 3, with four of the best runners-up going into a play-off round in October.

McCabe was responsible for the first goal, guilty of over-playing it on the edge of her own box, as Bayern Munich forward Lineth Beerensteyn silenced the home fans before Sherida Spitse doubled the Dutch lead from the spot, albeit in controversial circumstances.

“Yeah, of course [it's disappointing],” McCabe said afterwards. “To concede the two goals early on was a kick in the teeth really. We came out in the second half and really fought. If you give them chances, they’re the European champions so they’re always going to put them away.

Colin Bell speaks to his team Ireland head into June's double-header against Norway second in their group. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“We’re always prepared to not let our heads get down straight away. We came back fighting in the second half, and it was just really unlucky tonight.

“I think we gave them too much respect in the first half. We showed in the second half when we came out and got at them, we really frustrated them. If we had done that in the first half, maybe things would have went a little different. But in saying that I was really proud of the girls coming out in the second half and fighting the way we did. It’s great to have a big crowd behind us as well.”

On the first goal, which saw McCabe give possession away, the Ireland captain said: “For me, that was really difficult. I should have just put it in the stand. I’ve been too clever. Then, at that, we should have dealt with the cross coming into the box a little bit better as well. But it’s a learning curve as well. How you improve is playing the best nations, and we can only look to improve going into June.”

That next challenge comes in the form of a home-and-away double-header against Norway, who are sitting just a point behind Ireland in third having played a game less.

“This certainly doesn’t rule us out of any World Cup, going to France or anything like that,” McCabe added.

“We’ll look to analyse this tonight and in the morning, go back to our clubs, get fitter, better, and come back fighting in June.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I’m trying to get away from this mentality of ‘We only lost 2-0 against the European champions… Brilliant’’

‘It is very painful because nobody expected it with the lead we had’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
FOOTBALL
Arsenal midfielder's red card against Southampton is overturned by FA after appeal
Arsenal midfielder's red card against Southampton is overturned by FA after appeal
Van Dijk couldn't sleep after 'total performance' against Man City
Former Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello confirms retirement from football
LIVERPOOL
The Champions League is not about perfection, it's about the result â Klopp
The Champions League is not about perfection, it's about the result – Klopp
Fuming Guardiola blames referees for City's Euro exit
Salah scores again as Liverpool end Man City's Champions League dream
PREMIER LEAGUE
Dzeko 'very happy' to have rejected Chelsea after Champions League heroics
Dzeko 'very happy' to have rejected Chelsea after Champions League heroics
As it happened: Man City v Liverpool, Champions League
'Aguero dived' – Guardiola's sarcastic snap on Ashley Young tackle
MANCHESTER CITY
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash
Man United star denies deliberately spitting on City crest
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie