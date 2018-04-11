  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 11 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It is very painful because nobody expected it with the lead we had'

Barcelona skipper Andres Iniesta admitted his crushing disappointment after the Catalans were sent packing from the Champions League.

By AFP Wednesday 11 Apr 2018, 12:10 AM
1 hour ago 1,602 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3951360
The disappointment of Andres Iniesta of FC Barcelona at Olimpico Stadium in Rome.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
The disappointment of Andres Iniesta of FC Barcelona at Olimpico Stadium in Rome.
The disappointment of Andres Iniesta of FC Barcelona at Olimpico Stadium in Rome.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BARCELONA SKIPPER ANDRES Iniesta admitted his crushing disappointment after the Catalans were sent packing from the Champions League by Roma in sensational fashion on Tuesday.

“It is very painful because nobody expected it with the lead we had,” Iniesta told Catalunya TV.

“When you do things badly, you commit lots of mistakes and we didn’t adapt to the game. It is a massive disappointment given the season we had been having.”

Barcelona went to Rome leading 4-1 after the first leg of their quarter-final tie, but a 3-0 loss at the Stadio Olimpico condemned the five-time European champions to a defeat on away goals.

It is their third consecutive exit from the competition in the last eight.

“We always try to give the maximum but we are knocked out and now feel everyone’s pain. We had high hopes this season and it has escaped us again,” added the 33-year-old, who also acknowledged that the game could have been his last in the competition for Barca amid uncertainty about his future beyond this season.

Barcelona fell behind to an Edin Dzeko goal inside six minutes with Daniele De Rossi netting a 58th-minute penalty before Kostas Manolas headed in the crucial goal eight minutes from the end.

The defeat came with Barca currently on course to win La Liga and with a Copa del Rey final against Sevilla approaching later this month.

They are unbeaten in La Liga and had only previously lost once all season, to Espanyol in the Copa del Rey.

“I would be lying if I told you we can take something positive from this,” midfielder Sergio Busquets told beIN SPORTS.

“It is a very sad way to fall after the result we had. They were superior to us in all aspects.”

Meanwhile, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu apologised to the club’s supporters.

“The dream for all of us was to reach the semis and I’m very sorry to all the Barcelona fans in the world,” he told Catalunya TV.

© AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Former Cork City and Limerick youngster makes Championship debut>

Ireland’s Maguire and Browne combine to keep Preston’s faint play-off hopes alive>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
FOOTBALL
Arsenal midfielder's red card against Southampton is overturned by FA after appeal
Arsenal midfielder's red card against Southampton is overturned by FA after appeal
Van Dijk couldn't sleep after 'total performance' against Man City
Former Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello confirms retirement from football
LIVERPOOL
The Champions League is not about perfection, it's about the result â Klopp
The Champions League is not about perfection, it's about the result – Klopp
Fuming Guardiola blames referees for City's Euro exit
Salah scores again as Liverpool end Man City's Champions League dream
PREMIER LEAGUE
Dzeko 'very happy' to have rejected Chelsea after Champions League heroics
Dzeko 'very happy' to have rejected Chelsea after Champions League heroics
As it happened: Man City v Liverpool, Champions League
'Aguero dived' – Guardiola's sarcastic snap on Ashley Young tackle
MANCHESTER CITY
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash
Man United star denies deliberately spitting on City crest
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie