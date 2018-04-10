  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 10 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland's Maguire and Browne combine to keep Preston's faint play-off hopes alive

It was a busy night of Championship action – with some joy for Irish players.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 10:44 PM
1 hour ago 2,521 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3951238

THE IRISH CONTINGENT were very much to the fore as Preston kept their faint play-off hopes alive with a 3-1 win over Leeds United at Deepdale tonight.

magbr On fire: Sean Maguire and Alan Browne.

Sean Maguire’s stunning form continued as he headed the Lilywhites into a 2-1 lead on 52 minutes before Cork native Alan Browne — who was deservedly named Man of the Match — sealed the win in the closing stages.

Alex Neil’s side found themselves on the back foot after just 13 minutes, but Paul Gallagher struck a penalty to level matters before the Irish players closed the match out.

With four fixtures remaining and five points adrift of the play-off places, maximum points from tonight will come as a plus for Preston as they overturned recent disappointing results.

Meanwhile, David Meyler was on target for Hull City as he scored a penalty in their 5-0 win over Burton Albion.

On the contrary, Aiden McGeady missed a spot-kick as Norwich rescued a late 1-1 draw with his side, Sunderland.

And elsewhere in the Championship, there were wins for Ipswich — as Clare teenager Barry Cotter made his debut and Mick McCarthy stepped down after the game — QPR, Brentford, Fulham, Milwall,Bristol City, Sheffield United and Aston Villa.

Jack Grealish produced a spectacular volley to bag a late win for Villa and spark their promotion bid back to life.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Roma send Barcelona out of Europe after miracle comeback

Salah scores again as Liverpool end Man City’s Champions League dream

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
FOOTBALL
Arsenal midfielder's red card against Southampton is overturned by FA after appeal
Arsenal midfielder's red card against Southampton is overturned by FA after appeal
Van Dijk couldn't sleep after 'total performance' against Man City
Former Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello confirms retirement from football
LIVERPOOL
Fuming Guardiola blames referees for City's Euro exit
Fuming Guardiola blames referees for City's Euro exit
Salah scores again as Liverpool end Man City's Champions League dream
LIVE: Man City v Liverpool, Champions League
PREMIER LEAGUE
Dzeko 'very happy' to have rejected Chelsea after Champions League heroics
Dzeko 'very happy' to have rejected Chelsea after Champions League heroics
'Aguero dived' – Guardiola's sarcastic snap on Ashley Young tackle
Irrepressible Salah wins PFA Player of the Month award for 4th time this season
MANCHESTER CITY
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash
Man United star denies deliberately spitting on City crest
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie