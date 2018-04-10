Clare teenager makes his debut for Mick McCarthy's Ipswich - and impresses

IRISH TEENAGER BARRY Cotter made his first-team debut for Ipswich Town tonight against Barnsley in the Championship — and impressed.

Source: Ispwich Town FC Twitter.

The 19-year-old defender received a standing ovation as he was substituted in the 56th minute, but well and truly caught the eye during his time on the pitch with fans outraged at his replacement on social media.

The Ennis native made the cross-channel move from Limerick FC and the League of Ireland to Mick McCarthy’s side on deadline day in January.

Cotter, a defender who’s been capped by the Republic of Ireland at U19 level, signed a deal which will see him at the English outfit until the summer of 2021.

Injuries to other defenders Luke Chambers and Adam Webster opened the door for Cotter, after he impressed in training and for the club’s U23 side.

“I think he’s done really well in training,” McCarthy said of the youngster in the pre-match press conference, as per quotes reported by the East Anglican Daily Times.

“He’s done well in games and is certainly physically tough enough, athletic enough and powerful enough to cope with it.”

He started at right-back, and got no shortage of attention as his side won 1-0.

What a debut for Barry Cotter thus far. Oozing confidence down the right. Some superb touches, movement, passing and dribbling. 0-0 (14) — Stuart Watson (@Stuart_Watson) April 10, 2018 Source: Stuart Watson /Twitter

Tricky footwork from Barry Cotter bamboozles ex #itfc loanee Fryers. Fizzes in a cross which is cleared. 19 year old looks a player. — Stuart Watson (@Stuart_Watson) April 10, 2018 Source: Stuart Watson /Twitter