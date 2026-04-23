KOBE MCDONALD HAS been named to start for his senior championship debut as Mayo take on Roscommon in the Connacht SFC semi-final this weekend.
McDonald, who made a huge impression during the league, didn’t feature in Mayo’s win over London but will get his first taste of senior championship football on Sunday afternoon at MacHale Park [throw-in, 4pm]
The AFL-bound star has been selected at corner-forward for the tie where he will join Aidan O’Shea and Cian McHale. Enda Hession, Conor Loftus and Jordan Flynn also come into the side.
The Cork football team has also been named this evening ahead of their Munster semi-final against Tipperary. John Cleary has made one change to his side with Conor Cahalane coming into the forwards to replace the injured Dara Sheedy.
Cork Senior Football team to face Tipperary in the Munster SFC Semi-Final has been announced 🔴⚪️
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McDonald set to start for championship debut as Comer and Walsh named in Galway squad
KOBE MCDONALD HAS been named to start for his senior championship debut as Mayo take on Roscommon in the Connacht SFC semi-final this weekend.
McDonald, who made a huge impression during the league, didn’t feature in Mayo’s win over London but will get his first taste of senior championship football on Sunday afternoon at MacHale Park [throw-in, 4pm]
The AFL-bound star has been selected at corner-forward for the tie where he will join Aidan O’Shea and Cian McHale. Enda Hession, Conor Loftus and Jordan Flynn also come into the side.
Meanwhile, Galway have received a boost as Shane Walsh and Damien Comer have been named on the bench for the other Connacht semi-final against Leitrim on Saturday.
The pair have been largely absent during the 2026 season due to injuries.
Seán Kelly has also been included among the subs while Paul Conroy starts in midfield alongside John Maher.
The Cork football team has also been named this evening ahead of their Munster semi-final against Tipperary. John Cleary has made one change to his side with Conor Cahalane coming into the forwards to replace the injured Dara Sheedy.
Mayo
1. Rob Hennelly (Raheny)
2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis), 3. Rory Brickenden (Westport), 4. Enda Hession (Garrymore)
5. Sam Callinan (Ballina Stephenites), 6. Conor Loftus (Crossmolina Deel Rovers), 7. Paddy Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)
8. Bob Tuohy (Castlebar Mitchels), 9. David McBrien (Ballaghaderreen)
10. Jack Carney (Kilmeena), 11. Ryan O’Donoghue (Belmullet), 12. Jordan Flynn (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)
13. Cian McHale (Moy Davitts), 14. Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy), 15. Kobe McDonald (Crossmolina Deel Rovers)
Subs:
Galway:
1 Conor Flaherty (Claregalway)
2. Johnny McGrath (Caherlistrane), 3. Cian Hernon (Bhearna na Forbacha), 4. Seán Ó Maoilchiaráin (Oileáin Árann)
5. Dylan McHugh (Corofin), 6. John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough), 7. Liam Silke (Corofin)
8. Paul Conroy (St James’), 9. John Maher (Salthill Knocknacarra),
10. Finnian Ó Laoí (An Spidéal), 11. Liam Ó Conghaile (An Spidéal), 12. Cillian McDaid (Monivea Abbey)
13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill Knocknacarra), 14. Céin Darcy (Ballyboden St Endas), 15. Oisín Mac Donnacha (Naomh Anna Leitir Móir)
Subs:
Cork
1. Micheál Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)
2. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)
3. Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree)
4. Seán Meehan (Kiskeam)
5. Brian O’Driscoll (Carrigaline)
6. Tommy Walsh (Kanturk)
7. Luke Fahy (Ballincollig)
8. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)
9. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)
10. Paul Walsh (Kanturk)
11. Seán McDonnell (Mallow)
12. Conor Cahalane (Castlehaven)
13. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers)
14. Chris Óg Jones (Uíbh Laoire)
15. Steven Sherlock (St Finbarr’s)
Subs:
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