Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to miss French Open

TWO-TIME REIGNING French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz said on Friday he will not play at this year’s tournament as he recovers from a wrist injury.

“We have decided that the most prudent thing to do is to be cautious and not participate in Rome or Roland Garros,” Alcaraz said on social media.

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“It’s a complicated moment for me, but I’m sure we’ll come out stronger from this,” the Spaniard added, saying that he and his team would monitor his recovery before deciding when and where he would return.

Alcaraz sustained the injury during the first round of the Barcelona Open last week, where he beat Otto Virtanen but subsequently pulled out of the tournament.

The 22-year-old announced his withdrawal from the Madrid Masters on 17 April, increasing concerns over whether he would be able to appear at the French Open.

Alcaraz became the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam in January with his triumph at the Australian Open. He holds a 22-3 record this season and also won a title in Doha.

Ranked second in the world, Alcaraz lost top spot following his defeat by Jannik Sinner in the Monte Carlo Masters final on 12 April.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner, an expert on clay, triumphed at Roland Garros in 2024 and 2025. He saved three championship points against Sinner in last year’s final.

– © AFP 2026