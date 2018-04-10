  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 10 April, 2018
Mick McCarthy confirms immediate departure as Ipswich manager

The former Ireland boss was critical of the reaction when he substituted Clare-born debutant Barry Cotter on 56 minutes, labelling it “pathetic”.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 10:43 PM
1 hour ago 4,425 Views 14 Comments
MICK MCCARTHY HAS confirmed he will end his tenure as Ipswich boss immediately, following the club’s 1-0 win over Barnsley tonight.

The original plan had been for the former Ireland manager to leave at the end of this season, with the club currently 12th in the Championship and out of contention for the play-off spots, but McCarthy revealed that he made the decision to walk away sooner than expected at the weekend.

It brings to an end a long-running saga in which a section of the club’s support consistently expressed their displeasure with McCarthy’s methods, despite some critics arguing he has done an excellent job, guiding a previously relegation-threatened club to the play-offs in 2014-15 and generally improving upon the perilous situation he found them in.

“I said I would see the season out but it’s been a new experience and it’s not one I have been enjoying to be honest,” he told reporters.

“I have continued to do my job to the best of my ability but there is something missing and I’m not comfortable with that.

“I have had a great time here and worked with some great people and to all those who have given me wonderful support over the last five and a half years – and there are many – I want to put on record my personal thanks.”

He was also critical of the negative reaction when he substituted Clare-born debutant Barry Cotter on 56 minutes, after the young full-back had impressed, describing it as “pathetic”.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

