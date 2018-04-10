Mick McCarthy confirms immediate departure as Ipswich manager

🎥 | Mick McCarthy spoke with iFollow Ipswich shortly after the full-time whistle at Portman Road this evening as he confirmed his departure from the Club. pic.twitter.com/TEFfbLGOkA — Ipswich Town FC (@Official_ITFC) April 10, 2018

MICK MCCARTHY HAS confirmed he will end his tenure as Ipswich boss immediately, following the club’s 1-0 win over Barnsley tonight.

The original plan had been for the former Ireland manager to leave at the end of this season, with the club currently 12th in the Championship and out of contention for the play-off spots, but McCarthy revealed that he made the decision to walk away sooner than expected at the weekend.

It brings to an end a long-running saga in which a section of the club’s support consistently expressed their displeasure with McCarthy’s methods, despite some critics arguing he has done an excellent job, guiding a previously relegation-threatened club to the play-offs in 2014-15 and generally improving upon the perilous situation he found them in.

“I said I would see the season out but it’s been a new experience and it’s not one I have been enjoying to be honest,” he told reporters.

“I have continued to do my job to the best of my ability but there is something missing and I’m not comfortable with that.

“I have had a great time here and worked with some great people and to all those who have given me wonderful support over the last five and a half years – and there are many – I want to put on record my personal thanks.”

He was also critical of the negative reaction when he substituted Clare-born debutant Barry Cotter on 56 minutes, after the young full-back had impressed, describing it as “pathetic”.

