Another record-breaking crowd turns out to Tallaght for Ireland's World Cup qualifier

A RECORD-BREAKING crowd of 4,047 is present at Tallaght Stadium tonight as Ireland host The Netherlands in their 2019 World Cup qualifier.

The European champions currently lead 2-0, and unless Colin Bell’s side come from behind to draw or win, Holland will take the top spot in Group 3.

Bayern Munich striker Lineth Beerensteyn broke the deadlock for the in-control Dutch with just 11 minutes on the clock before Sherida Spitse fired home a penalty — albeit awarded in controversial circumstances — to double their lead in the 23rd minute.

Shanice van de Sanden followed suit and headed the ball into the back of the net as half-time approached, but that was ruled as offside.

Going into the fixture, Colin Bell’s side were unbeaten after four matches. Last Friday night, in the first outing of the crucial home double-header, Amber Barrett’s sensational 87th-minute strike sealed a 2-1 victory.

That game was played in front of a crowd of 3,521, which set a new attendance record for a competitive women’s international in Ireland.

With online tickets sold out this afternoon, there was a sense that that figure would be surpassed and tonight’s crowd of 4,047 now claims the new record.

