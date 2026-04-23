Kenny signs first senior Leinster deal amid impressive season

LEINSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED that wing Joshua Kenny has signed his first senior professional contract with the province.

22-year-old Kenny is enjoying an excellent season for Leinster, scoring 11 tries in 13 games so far, earning himself a permanent senior deal in the process.

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The Greystones RFC and Presentation College Bray product played for the Ireland 7s in recent years but linked up with Leinster on an initial trial basis after the men’s 7s programme was shut down.

Kenny’s impressive training form in pre-season last summer saw Leinster extend his short-term deal and he has now secured a full-time contract.

Leinster have also confirmed that Ireland tighthead prop Thomas Clarkson has signed a contract extension with the province.

26-year-old Clarkson has made big strides of progress for province and country in the last two seasons, shining in Leinster’s URC success last season, as well as working his way up Andy Farrell’s Ireland pecking order and even being called up to the Lions tour last summer.

The third contract announcement from Leinster today is that of back row Alex Soroka.

The 25-year-old has become a fan favourite in Leinster thanks to his combative, accurate performances at blindside flanker.

As is their standard practice, Leinster have not confirmed the duration of the new contracts.