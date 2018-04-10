  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Tuesday 10 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They're going to give that money to other areas, rugby or soccer' - Morgan issues third level warning

UCC manager Billy Morgan believes universities will direct funding away from the GAA if the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups are not properly respected.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 7:30 PM
52 minutes ago 2,174 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3950026

BILLY MORGAN HAS warned that Irish universities will direct funding towards other sports if third level GAA competitions continue to be ‘demeaned’.

UCC team celebrate with Manager Billy Morgan after the game Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The UCC Sigerson Cup manager has enjoyed a long association with the GAA at collegiate level, but he says he worries for the future of Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups unless they are properly accommodated in the calendar.

To accommodate for the ‘club-only month’ of April, the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues started in January, meaning a significant number of players on scholarships were forced to juggle college and county duties.

“I thought it was ridiculous this year bringing in the league as early as they did because that clashed with Sigerson and Fitzgibbon,” Morgan told The42 .

“We played our first Sigerson game this year and we were missing six players. Two of them were with Nemo, which I knew (would happen), but the others were injured and picked up injuries playing National League.

“I know they could have picked up injuries playing with us, I’m not blaming inter-county managers. But I thought it was ridiculous bringing the league that far forward.

“I think the league could be pushed back and even be a run-in to championship. The whole thing is inter-county managers demand their players practically for the whole year which I think is wrong.”

Morgan managed UCC to Sigerson Cup titles in 2011 and 2014, but says the competition is in danger of becoming seen as a ‘junior competition’ if things don’t change in the future.

“I think the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon are marvelous competitions. There’s a vast tradition there and it’s a breeding ground for inter-county players. As well as that, there’s a lot of money being invested in sport in the universities.

“And I know for instance UCC have bought these grounds and they’re putting in an awful lot of money, I’m not sure the exact amount, but in this new development they’re putting in a 4G pitch and two floodlit pitches.

“If Sigerson and Fitzgibbon competitions are demeaned and it goes down to practically a junior competition that you don’t get the inter-county players playing in it, what are the college authorities going to do?

“They’re going to give that money to other areas – rugby, soccer or whatever. They’re not going to spend that much money on a junior competition. I think it’s very, very important from a lot of points of view that the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups are maintained.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Gaelic football should be called ‘fistball’ and the Super 8s are ‘a money-making racket’

Tyrone’s McKenna suspended for three weeks after pleading guilty to biting incident

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
FOOTBALL
Arsenal midfielder's red card against Southampton is overturned by FA after appeal
Arsenal midfielder's red card against Southampton is overturned by FA after appeal
Van Dijk couldn't sleep after 'total performance' against Man City
Former Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello confirms retirement from football
LEINSTER
Deegan's daylight robbery against Zebre the latest Leinster Pro14 curiosity
Deegan's daylight robbery against Zebre the latest Leinster Pro14 curiosity
Centre Daly back in Leinster training after cruel pre-season injury
'Always being the little kid, you have to try and find a way not to get hit too hard’
LIVERPOOL
LIVE: Man City v Liverpool, Champions League
LIVE: Man City v Liverpool, Champions League
'Aguero dived' – Guardiola's sarcastic snap on Ashley Young tackle
Irrepressible Salah wins PFA Player of the Month award for 4th time this season
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I swear on my daughter's life I touched the ball!' - Kane eyes Golden Boot despite missing out on goal
'I swear on my daughter's life I touched the ball!' - Kane eyes Golden Boot despite missing out on goal
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash
Rooney 'struggles against the best opposition,' says Allardyce

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie