'They're going to give that money to other areas, rugby or soccer' - Morgan issues third level warning

BILLY MORGAN HAS warned that Irish universities will direct funding towards other sports if third level GAA competitions continue to be ‘demeaned’.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The UCC Sigerson Cup manager has enjoyed a long association with the GAA at collegiate level, but he says he worries for the future of Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups unless they are properly accommodated in the calendar.

To accommodate for the ‘club-only month’ of April, the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues started in January, meaning a significant number of players on scholarships were forced to juggle college and county duties.

“I thought it was ridiculous this year bringing in the league as early as they did because that clashed with Sigerson and Fitzgibbon,” Morgan told The42 .

“We played our first Sigerson game this year and we were missing six players. Two of them were with Nemo, which I knew (would happen), but the others were injured and picked up injuries playing National League.

“I know they could have picked up injuries playing with us, I’m not blaming inter-county managers. But I thought it was ridiculous bringing the league that far forward.

“I think the league could be pushed back and even be a run-in to championship. The whole thing is inter-county managers demand their players practically for the whole year which I think is wrong.”

Morgan managed UCC to Sigerson Cup titles in 2011 and 2014, but says the competition is in danger of becoming seen as a ‘junior competition’ if things don’t change in the future.

“I think the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon are marvelous competitions. There’s a vast tradition there and it’s a breeding ground for inter-county players. As well as that, there’s a lot of money being invested in sport in the universities.

“And I know for instance UCC have bought these grounds and they’re putting in an awful lot of money, I’m not sure the exact amount, but in this new development they’re putting in a 4G pitch and two floodlit pitches.

“If Sigerson and Fitzgibbon competitions are demeaned and it goes down to practically a junior competition that you don’t get the inter-county players playing in it, what are the college authorities going to do?

“They’re going to give that money to other areas – rugby, soccer or whatever. They’re not going to spend that much money on a junior competition. I think it’s very, very important from a lot of points of view that the Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups are maintained.”

