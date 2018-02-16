Dublin boss Pat Gilroy shakes things up for crucial Limerick clash

DUBLIN MANAGER PAT Gilroy has shown his hand ahead of his side’s Division 1B National Hurling League meeting with Limerick (throw-in 7pm, live on eir sport).

The Sky Blues travel to the Gaelic Grounds, hoping to build on their narrow win over Antrim two weeks ago.

Ballyboden St Enda’s clubman Niall McMorrow starts in midfield this time around, with Tomás Connolly featuring in the half-back line while James Madden makes way.

Elsewhere, Fiontán McGibb and Cian Boland start at wing forward and full-forward respectively in place of Paul Ryan and Eamonn Dillon.

Conal Keaney and Danny Sutcliffe have both retained their starting places, after making their first competitive starts for the county since July 2015 against the Saffron.

Limerick — who have two wins from two under their belt — have made three changes for the Round Three encounter.

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St Brigid’s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

3. Bill O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes)

4. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)

6. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

7. Tomás Connolly (St Vincent’s)

8. Cian McBride (St Vincent’s)

9. Niall McMorrow (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

10. Fiontán McGibb (Setanta)

11. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

12. Danny Sutcliffe (St Jude’s)

13. Conal Keaney (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

14. Cian Boland (St Oliver Plunkett’s)

15. Donal Burke (Na Fianna)