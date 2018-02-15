Declan Hannon among three changes for Limerick side to play Dublin

CAPTAIN DECLAN HANNON is among three players to come into the Limerick side to face Dublin in the Allianz Hurling League on Saturday, having recovered from a hamstring tear that previously sidelined him.

David Reidy and Barry Murphy also come in following the comprehensive win over Offaly earlier this month, while Paddy O’Loughlin and Barry O’Connell must settle for a place on the bench, and Darragh O’Donovan is unavailable after suffering a broken finger.

The throw-in for the Round Three encounter at Gaelic Grounds is 7pm.

Limerick team to face Dublin:

1. Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)

3. Seamus Hickey (Murroe Boher)

4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Declan Hannon (Capt) (Adare)

7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Paul Browne (Bruff)

9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Gearoidh Hegarty (St. Patrick’s)

11. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

12. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)

15. Barry Murphy (Doon)

Subs

16. Barry Hennessy (Kilmallock)

17. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)

18. Richie McCarthy (Blackrock)

19. Paddy O’Loughlin (Kilmallock)

20. Pat Ryan (Doon)

21. Lorcan Lyons (Monaleen)

22. Barry O’Connell (Kildomo-Pallaskenry)

23. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

24. Oisin O’Reilly (Kilmallock)

25. Andrew LaTouche (Cosgrove Monaleen)

26. Colin Ryan (Pallasgreen)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!