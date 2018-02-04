  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 4 February, 2018
14-man Offaly brought back down to earth with heavy defeat to Limerick

Elsewhere in Division 1B, a late Donal Burke free handed Dublin a narrow win over Antrim.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Feb 2018, 7:47 PM
3 hours ago 6,986 Views 9 Comments
Limerick 1-24

Offaly 0-10

OFFALY FELL to a 17-point loss to Limerick in their Division 1B encounter Tullamore this afternoon.

Ben Conneely before the match Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The Faithful enjoyed an impressive win over Dublin last weekend, but were unable to build on that Croke Park victory.

Offaly’s Damien Egan missed a first-half penalty before they lost Dermot Shortt to a red card 10 minutes into the second-half. They were seven points down at that stage and from there Limerick powered to the 1-24 to 0-10 success.

All-Ireland U21 winner Aaron Gillane posted 1-8 for the Shannonsiders, while Shane Dooley made his 101st appearance for Offaly.

Scorers for Limerick: A Gillane 1-8 (0-6f), G Hegarty, D O’Donovan (0-1f), P Browne 0-3 each, D Byrnes, 0-2, O O’Reilly, D Reidy, T Morrissey, C Lynch, S Flanagan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Offaly: D Egan 0-6 (0-4f), T Geraghty, C Gath, S Kinsella, D Currams 0-1 each.

Limerick

N Quaid

S Finn
S Hickey
R English

D Byrnes
D Morrissey
P O’Loughlin

P Browne
C Lynch

T Morrissey
D O’Donovan
B O’Connell

A Gillane
S Flanagan
G Hegarty

Subs:
B Murphy for O’Donovan (53)
D Reidy for Morrissey (58)
O O’Reilly for Hegarty
A LaTouche Cosgrove for Lynch (both 63)
L Lyons for Gillane (67).

Offaly

C Slevin

T Spain
S Gardiner
B Conneely

D O’Toole
P Camon
D Shortt

D King
S Kinsell

D Egan
C Egan
D Currams

T Geraghty
C Mahon
O Kelly

Subs:
S Dooley for Geraghty (ht),
C Kiley for King (45)
P Rigney for Mahon (57)
C Gath for Kelly
C Cleary for C Egan (both 61)

Referee: S Cleere (Kilkenny).

******************

Dublin 0-23

Antrim 0-22

Donal Burke hit the game-winning free in the 76th minute to hand Dublin their first victory of the Division 1B campaign.

Eoghan O'Donnell in action against Neil McManus Source: John McIlwaine/INPHO

Antrim ran All-Ireland champions Galway to three points last weekend and were unlucky not to get a share of the spoils at Corrigan Park today.

Veteran Conal Keaney bagged a brace of scores for Pat Gilroy’s side, who surrendered a seven-point lead in the second period. Neil McManus hauled back the deficit for Antrim and finished with an incredible haul of 0-16, but Burke eventually hit the winner.

Eoghan O'Donnell in action against Neal McAuley Source: John McIlwaine/INPHO

Scorers for Dublin: P Ryan 0-8 (0-6f, 0-1 ’65′), D Burke 0-7 (0-4f), F Whitely, C Keaney, C McBride 0-2 each, J Madden, D Sutcliffe 0-1 each.

Scorers for Antrim: N McManus 0-16 (0-11f, 0-2 ’65s’), A Graffin, J McNaughton 0-2 each, G Walsh, D McCloskey 0-1 each.

Dublin

A Nolan

P Smyth
B O’Carroll
E O’Donnell

S Barrett
C Crummey
J Madden

C McBride
T Connolly

D Burke
F Whitely
D Sutcliffe

C Keaney
E Dillon
P Ryan

Subs:
L Rushe for Ryan (51)
J McCaffrey for McBride (53)
N McMorrow for Connolly (64)
P Winters for Dillon (69).

Antrim

C O’Connell

P Burke
J Dillon
A Graffin

J Maskey
M Donnelly
D Kearney

C McKinley
G Walsh

N Elliott
N McManus
J Connolly

D McKinley
C McCann
C Johnston

Subs:

C Carson for Connolly (inj 8)
N McAuley for Maskey (43)
J McNaughton for Walsh (45)
R McCambridge for McCann (53)
D McCloskey for Elliott (63).

Referee: J Heffernan (Wexford).

Ian Walsh lands dramatic winning point as Kanturk pip Ballyragget to All-Ireland title

Cork’s bid for six-in-a-row rolls on as Mick Bohan’s Dublin record second win on the road

Read next:

