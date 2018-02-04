14-man Offaly brought back down to earth with heavy defeat to Limerick

Limerick 1-24

Offaly 0-10

OFFALY FELL to a 17-point loss to Limerick in their Division 1B encounter Tullamore this afternoon.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The Faithful enjoyed an impressive win over Dublin last weekend, but were unable to build on that Croke Park victory.

Offaly’s Damien Egan missed a first-half penalty before they lost Dermot Shortt to a red card 10 minutes into the second-half. They were seven points down at that stage and from there Limerick powered to the 1-24 to 0-10 success.

All-Ireland U21 winner Aaron Gillane posted 1-8 for the Shannonsiders, while Shane Dooley made his 101st appearance for Offaly.

Scorers for Limerick: A Gillane 1-8 (0-6f), G Hegarty, D O’Donovan (0-1f), P Browne 0-3 each, D Byrnes, 0-2, O O’Reilly, D Reidy, T Morrissey, C Lynch, S Flanagan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Offaly: D Egan 0-6 (0-4f), T Geraghty, C Gath, S Kinsella, D Currams 0-1 each.

Limerick

N Quaid

S Finn

S Hickey

R English

D Byrnes

D Morrissey

P O’Loughlin

P Browne

C Lynch

T Morrissey

D O’Donovan

B O’Connell

A Gillane

S Flanagan

G Hegarty

Subs:

B Murphy for O’Donovan (53)

D Reidy for Morrissey (58)

O O’Reilly for Hegarty

A LaTouche Cosgrove for Lynch (both 63)

L Lyons for Gillane (67).

Offaly

C Slevin

T Spain

S Gardiner

B Conneely

D O’Toole

P Camon

D Shortt

D King

S Kinsell

D Egan

C Egan

D Currams

T Geraghty

C Mahon

O Kelly

Subs:

S Dooley for Geraghty (ht),

C Kiley for King (45)

P Rigney for Mahon (57)

C Gath for Kelly

C Cleary for C Egan (both 61)

Referee: S Cleere (Kilkenny).

******************

Dublin 0-23

Antrim 0-22

Donal Burke hit the game-winning free in the 76th minute to hand Dublin their first victory of the Division 1B campaign.

Source: John McIlwaine/INPHO

Antrim ran All-Ireland champions Galway to three points last weekend and were unlucky not to get a share of the spoils at Corrigan Park today.

Veteran Conal Keaney bagged a brace of scores for Pat Gilroy’s side, who surrendered a seven-point lead in the second period. Neil McManus hauled back the deficit for Antrim and finished with an incredible haul of 0-16, but Burke eventually hit the winner.

Source: John McIlwaine/INPHO

Scorers for Dublin: P Ryan 0-8 (0-6f, 0-1 ’65′), D Burke 0-7 (0-4f), F Whitely, C Keaney, C McBride 0-2 each, J Madden, D Sutcliffe 0-1 each.

Scorers for Antrim: N McManus 0-16 (0-11f, 0-2 ’65s’), A Graffin, J McNaughton 0-2 each, G Walsh, D McCloskey 0-1 each.

Dublin

A Nolan

P Smyth

B O’Carroll

E O’Donnell

S Barrett

C Crummey

J Madden

C McBride

T Connolly

D Burke

F Whitely

D Sutcliffe

C Keaney

E Dillon

P Ryan

Subs:

L Rushe for Ryan (51)

J McCaffrey for McBride (53)

N McMorrow for Connolly (64)

P Winters for Dillon (69).

Antrim

C O’Connell

P Burke

J Dillon

A Graffin

J Maskey

M Donnelly

D Kearney

C McKinley

G Walsh

N Elliott

N McManus

J Connolly

D McKinley

C McCann

C Johnston

Subs:

C Carson for Connolly (inj 8)

N McAuley for Maskey (43)

J McNaughton for Walsh (45)

R McCambridge for McCann (53)

D McCloskey for Elliott (63).

Referee: J Heffernan (Wexford).

