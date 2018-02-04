14-man Offaly brought back down to earth with heavy defeat to Limerick

Limerick 1-24
Offaly 0-10
OFFALY FELL to a 17-point loss to Limerick in their Division 1B encounter Tullamore this afternoon.
The Faithful enjoyed an impressive win over Dublin last weekend, but were unable to build on that Croke Park victory.
Offaly’s Damien Egan missed a first-half penalty before they lost Dermot Shortt to a red card 10 minutes into the second-half. They were seven points down at that stage and from there Limerick powered to the 1-24 to 0-10 success.
All-Ireland U21 winner Aaron Gillane posted 1-8 for the Shannonsiders, while Shane Dooley made his 101st appearance for Offaly.
Scorers for Limerick: A Gillane 1-8 (0-6f), G Hegarty, D O’Donovan (0-1f), P Browne 0-3 each, D Byrnes, 0-2, O O’Reilly, D Reidy, T Morrissey, C Lynch, S Flanagan 0-1 each.
Scorers for Offaly: D Egan 0-6 (0-4f), T Geraghty, C Gath, S Kinsella, D Currams 0-1 each.
Limerick
N Quaid
S Finn
S Hickey
R English
D Byrnes
D Morrissey
P O’Loughlin
P Browne
C Lynch
T Morrissey
D O’Donovan
B O’Connell
A Gillane
S Flanagan
G Hegarty
Subs:
B Murphy for O’Donovan (53)
D Reidy for Morrissey (58)
O O’Reilly for Hegarty
A LaTouche Cosgrove for Lynch (both 63)
L Lyons for Gillane (67).
Offaly
C Slevin
T Spain
S Gardiner
B Conneely
D O’Toole
P Camon
D Shortt
D King
S Kinsell
D Egan
C Egan
D Currams
T Geraghty
C Mahon
O Kelly
Subs:
S Dooley for Geraghty (ht),
C Kiley for King (45)
P Rigney for Mahon (57)
C Gath for Kelly
C Cleary for C Egan (both 61)
Referee: S Cleere (Kilkenny).
Dublin 0-23
Antrim 0-22
Donal Burke hit the game-winning free in the 76th minute to hand Dublin their first victory of the Division 1B campaign.
Antrim ran All-Ireland champions Galway to three points last weekend and were unlucky not to get a share of the spoils at Corrigan Park today.
Veteran Conal Keaney bagged a brace of scores for Pat Gilroy’s side, who surrendered a seven-point lead in the second period. Neil McManus hauled back the deficit for Antrim and finished with an incredible haul of 0-16, but Burke eventually hit the winner.
Scorers for Dublin: P Ryan 0-8 (0-6f, 0-1 ’65′), D Burke 0-7 (0-4f), F Whitely, C Keaney, C McBride 0-2 each, J Madden, D Sutcliffe 0-1 each.
Scorers for Antrim: N McManus 0-16 (0-11f, 0-2 ’65s’), A Graffin, J McNaughton 0-2 each, G Walsh, D McCloskey 0-1 each.
Dublin
A Nolan
P Smyth
B O’Carroll
E O’Donnell
S Barrett
C Crummey
J Madden
C McBride
T Connolly
D Burke
F Whitely
D Sutcliffe
C Keaney
E Dillon
P Ryan
Subs:
L Rushe for Ryan (51)
J McCaffrey for McBride (53)
N McMorrow for Connolly (64)
P Winters for Dillon (69).
Antrim
C O’Connell
P Burke
J Dillon
A Graffin
J Maskey
M Donnelly
D Kearney
C McKinley
G Walsh
N Elliott
N McManus
J Connolly
D McKinley
C McCann
C Johnston
Subs:
C Carson for Connolly (inj 8)
N McAuley for Maskey (43)
J McNaughton for Walsh (45)
R McCambridge for McCann (53)
D McCloskey for Elliott (63).
Referee: J Heffernan (Wexford).
