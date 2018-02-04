  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 4 February, 2018
Ian Walsh lands dramatic winning point as Kanturk pip Ballyragget to All-Ireland title

Lorcán Mcloughlin scored seven points for the newly crowned intermediate champions.

By Diarmuid Sheehan Sunday 4 Feb 2018, 6:57 PM
4 hours ago 10,803 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3833825

Kanturk (Cork) 1-18

St Patrick’s Ballyragget (Kilkenny) 1-17

Diarmuid Sheehan reports from Croke Park

KANTURK ARE MASTERS of Irish intermediate hurling tonight after a dramatic injury time win over Leinster champions Ballyragget at Croke Park.

Anthony Nash and John McLoughlin celebrate at the final whistle Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

In front of over 5,500 the Duhallow side mustered their now infamous never say die attitude as they battled back from what looked like a certain loss to take the spoils in the fifth minute of added time.

An individual goal of real class from Kanturk’s Ryan Walsh on 30 minutes looked to be the key score in this one as the Cork champions stayed just ahead of a Ballyragget but a wonderful strike from the Kilkenny side’s Michael Brennan on 54 minutes had this one back in the melting pot.

Ryan Walsh celebrates scoring his sides first goal Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Kanturk looked dead and buried as Aidan Walsh had to be helped from the pitch on 60 minutes, with yet another shoulder injury, but a huge score in the dying seconds from his cousin Ian Walsh sent the title to the rebel county shattering Ballyragget dreams.

For Kanturk, stand out displays from Lorcán Mcloughlin, man of the match Ryan Walsh and Cork goalkeeper Anthony Nash looked to be key on the day as Kanturk led for the majority of the tie but Ballyragget’s Kevin Kelly kept his side in the hunt with eight points.

Brennan’s goal looked to be the catalyst for Ballyragget and Seoirse Kenny’s five points from play deserved more but on this day Kanturk reign supreme.

John McLoughlin celebrates with his niece Caoimhe after the game Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Scorers for Kanturk: L McLoughlin 0-7 (5f); R Walsh 1-2; I Walsh 0-3; N Nash (2f), A Walsh 0-2 each; D Kenneally, A O’Keeffe 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Patrick’s Ballyragget: K Kelly 0-8 (7f); S Kenny 0-5; J Brennan 0-3; M Brennan 1-0; E Bergin 0-1.

Kanturk

1. Anthony Nash

5. John Browne
3. John McLoughlin
2. Paul Walsh

11. Lorcan O’Neill
6. Darren Browne
23. Alan Sheehy

8. Lorcán McLoughlin
9. Ryan Walsh

7. Mark Healy
10. Ian Walsh
13. Donnacha Kenneally

15. Liam O’Keeffe
14. Alan O’Keeffe
12. Aidan Walsh

Sub:
J Fitzpatrick for A O’Keeffe (49), E O’Connor for A Walsh (inj, 59).

St Patrick’s Ballyragget

1. Michael Gannon

2. John Mooney
3. James Gannon
4. Mark Staunton

5. Geoff Brennan
6. Stephen Staunton
7. Robert Healy

8. Seoirse Kenny
9. Bill Staunton

10. Eoin Bergin
11. Joe Brennan
12. Barry Staunton

13. Michael Brennan
14. Brian Brooke Phelan
15. Kevin Kiely.

Sub:
SMooney for E Bergin (40).

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick)

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Sheehan
sport@the42.ie

