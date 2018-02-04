  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 4 February, 2018
Prendergast fires Waterford club Ardmore to All-Ireland glory at Croke Park

The veteran forward scored 1-8 to help see off St Mogues of Wexford.

By Tomas McCarthy Sunday 4 Feb 2018, 5:43 PM
5 hours ago 7,272 Views 2 Comments
The Ardmore team celebrate at Croke Park.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

Ardmore (Waterford) 3-11

St Mogues Fethard (Wexford) 0-18

ARDMORE HAVE BECOME the first Waterford club to achieve All-Ireland glory after a gripping junior hurling championship showdown at Croke Park this afternoon.

Veteran full forward Seamus Prendergast fired 1-8 in a man of the match display for Tom Cronin’s charges. John Gartland struck two opportunistic goals including the decisive three pointer on 72 minutes.

Mogues recovered from four behind in normal time to sneak 0-14 to 2-7 ahead entering the closing moments.

Inspirational number eleven Mark Wallace bagged a dozen points across the hour and completed the 80 minutes with 0-14.

In a thrilling finale, David Gartland forced extra time with a 64th minute point into Hill 16. Prendergast nosed Ardmore back in front on the restart as their strength in depth told over the additional 20.

Two Wallace points and a one-handed effort by Michael Dwyer gave the Wexford side an early 0-3 to 0-1 advantage.

On 12 minutes, a Seamus Keating free dropped around the edge of the square and Mogues defender Ruairi Tubrid could only bat the sliotar down for Seamus Prendergast to whip to the net (1-1 to 0-3).

The four-time Munster medallist accounted for 1-3 in that opening half. Mogues’ dead ball specialist Wallace delivered five points (four frees).

A massive Keating score from 65 metres followed by a Prendergast free left the team in blue 1-4 to 0-6 to the good at the break. The Waterford champions shot six wides.

Seven minutes into the second period, a poor clearance by Mogues keeper Sean Foley fell to John Gartland and the corner forward rifled to the unguarded net (2-5 to 0-7).

Declan Prendergast and Seamus Prendergast lift the trophy Declan and Seamus Prendergast. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

The men in red clawed it back. Wallace tapped over three frees before captain Garrett Foley fetched a puckout and landed a huge point from midfield.

A Wallace placed ball from his own 65 gave Mogues a slender lead but Ardmore fought until the bitter end. David Gartland’s high and hanging point levelled the match for the eighth occasion in last gasp fashion.

They outscored Mogues 1-3 to 0-4 in extra time. Sub Stephen Keating supplied Gartland for his second green flag. Evergreen full back Declan Prendergast climbed the Hogan steps to accept a long awaited All-Ireland trophy.

Scorers for Ardmore: Seamus Prendergast 1-8 (7fs), John Gartland 2-0, David Gartland 0-2, Seamus Keating 0-1.

Scorers for St Mogues: Mark Wallace 0-14 (12fs, 1 65’), Michael Dwyer 0-2, Garrett Foley, Edmund Power 0-1 each.

Ardmore

1. Jack Walsh

4. Daniel Power
3. Declan Prendergast
2. Niall Hennessy

5. Gavin Williams
6. Seamus Keating
7. Richie Hennessy

8. Kenny Murphy
9. Wayne Hennessy

10. Sean Barron
11. David Gartland
12. Michael Cronin

13. James Flavin
14. Seamus Prendergast
15. John Gartland

Subs

20. James Kennedy for Cronin (HT)
22. Kieran Conway for Power (43)
17. Stephen Keating for Wayne Hennessy (70)
12. Michael Cronin for Kennedy (74)
9. Wayne Hennessy for Williams (80)

St Mogues

1. Sean Foley

2. Martin Power
3. Ruairi Tubrid
4. Daniel Mullan

5. Richard Waters
6. Kevin Rowe
7. Joe Sutton

8. Garrett Foley
9. John Tubritt

10. Edmund Power
11. Mark Wallace
12. Daire Barden

13. Ciaran Dwyer
14. Graham O’Grady
15. Michael Dwyer

Subs

17. Darren Foley for O’Grady (43)
20. Bryan Power for Tubritt (49)
16. Brian O’Donoghue for Edmund Power (64)
10. Edmund Power for O’Donoghue (70)
14. Graham O’Grady for Ciaran Dwyer (70)

Referee: Shane Hynes (Galway)

Tomas McCarthy
@tomasmcc
sport@the42.ie

