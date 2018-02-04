Kildare suffer second successive defeat as Monaghan edge tight scrap in Newbridge

Monaghan 1-10

Kildare 0-12

CONOR MCCARTHY’S 65th minute free gave Monaghan their first win of the Allianz League season after a close encounter against Kildare in Newbridge.

McCarthy had scored a goal in the 30th minute to help Monaghan into a four-point half time lead but Kildare were left to reflect on a string of missed frees by Kevin Feely, three inside the first 15 minutes.

Kildare were much improved in the second half and scored three points within two minutes of the restart.

Having lost Paul Cribbin to a needless black card late in the first half, Kildare were dealt another blow when they lost Ben McCormack from their attack in the 50th minute due to a tackle from Darren Hughes.

Feely converted the resulting free from the 45 to tie up the scores but McCormach was having a fine game and was sorely missed.

The returning Conor McManus brought new life to Monaghan’s challenge and his 55th minute point put them two clear but the home side came back again and substitutes Paddy Brophy and Niall Kelly struck to get the home side back on parity by the 63rd minute.

McCarthy’s free put Monaghan ahead once again but with five minutes added on there was still plenty of football to be played.

Kildare pushed hard for an equalising score, Brophy hit the post, Eamonn Callaghan dropped a shot short from a good position and Feely shot wide from the 45.

Cian O’Neill’s side couldn’t find that crucial point though and after losing by a point to Mayo last week, Monaghan held on to win by the slenderest of margins.

Kildare scorers: K Feely(3fs), P Cribbin, B McCormack 0-3 each; N Kelly 0-2, P Brophy 0-1.

Monaghan scorers: C McCarthy 1-1(1f); J McCarron (1f), D Ward 0-2 each; C McManus (1f), N Kearns (1f), R Beggan(1f), D Hughes and K Duffy 0-1 each.

MONAGHAN: R Beggan; D Ward, C Boyle, B Kerr; F Kelly, D Ward, K O’Connell; D Hughes, N Kearns; N McAdam, P McGuirk, D Malone; C McCarthy, JMcCarron, D Garland. Subs: Colin Walshe for McGuirk (18); James Wilson for Garland (h/t); Dessie Mone for McAdam (50); Conor McManus for Malone (55); Darren Freeman for Wilson (61); Owen Duffy for McCarron (63, b/c).

KILDARE: M Donnellan; P Kelly, D Hyland, M O’Grady; J Byrne, E Doyle, C O’Donoghue; K Felly, L Flynn; F Conway, C Healy, P Cribbin; C McNally, D Flynn, B McCormack. Subs: D Slattery for Cribbin (34, b/c); N Kelly for McNally (h/t); M Hyland for O’Grady (43); P Brophy for McCormack (50); E Callaghan for Conway (55, b/c); J Hyland for Healy (65).

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan).

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!