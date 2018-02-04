London pick up one of the weekend's eye-catching results with 9-point win over Wicklow

Division 2

MEATH PICKED UP their first win of the Division 2 campaign with a comfortable 0-21 to 0-7 win over Clare at Pairc Tailteann this afternoon.

The Royals led by 0-6 to 0-4 at the interval, but seven unanswered scores at the start of the second-half sent them nine clear.

Substititutes Eamonn Wallace and Sean Tobin chipped in with three points apiece for Meath, while Padraig McKeever and Graham Reilly hit 0-10 between them.

Division 3

Sligo picked up their first win of the season with a 1-16 to 1-13 success over Wexford, as both Offaly and Derry were defeated once again.

The Oak Leafers went down 1-13 to 1-6 in Longford, while Offaly lost to Fermanagh by 2-11 to 1-6 with Conall Jones and Aidan Breen hitting the goals for the Ernesiders.

In the other game in the division, Armagh defeated Westmeath on a scoreline of 2-17 to 1-11.

Division 4

The standout result in the bottom tier was London’s 1-16 to 0-10 win over Wicklow in Ruislip.

Laois survived a late Leitrim comeback to win by 3-16 to 3-10, while Carlow won their second successive game with a 2-11 to 0-14 defeat of Limerick. Finally, Antrim enjoyed a 2-12 to 0-10 win against Waterford.

Results

Division 1

Kildare 0-12 Monaghan 1-10

Donegal 0-14 Galway 1-12

Division 2

Down 0-10 Cork 1-13

Tipperary 3-9 Roscommon 1-17

Meath 0-21 Clare 0-7

Division 3

Sligo 1-16 Wexford 1-13

Longford 1-13 Derry 1-6

Fermanagh 2-11 Offaly 1-6

Westmeath 1-11 Armagh 2-17

Division 4

London 1-16 Wicklow 0-10

Waterford 0-10 Antrim 2-12

Leitrim 3-10 Laois 3-16

Limerick 0-14 Carlow 2-11

