  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Sunday 4 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork's bid for six-in-a-row rolls on as Mick Bohan's Dublin record second win on the road

Here’s what happened in the Lidl Ladies National Football League today.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 4 Feb 2018, 6:20 PM
4 hours ago 3,335 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3833706
Cork's Eimear Scally.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Cork's Eimear Scally.
Cork's Eimear Scally.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

REIGNING LIDL LADIES National Football League Division 1 champions Cork’s bid for six-in-a-row rolls on as they eased to a convincing round two victory over Monaghan in Mallow on Sunday.

Eimear Scally was one of four Rebel forwards to rattle the net, her cheeky chip one of the moments of the game.

Doireann O’Sullivan set the tone with a second-minute goal before her sister, Ciara, and Mourneabbey clubmate, Bríd O’Sullivan, bagged the other majors.

Kinsale’s Orla Finn was on form throughout with eight points of her own as Ephie Fitzgerald’s charges ran out 4-14 to 1-7 winners.

Elsewhere in Division 1, there were victories for TG4 All-Ireland senior champions Dublin and Munster title holders Kerry, while Donegal and Galway shared the spoils.

Sinead Aherne accounted for 1-6 and Carla Rowe bagged the other goal as Mick Bohan’s Dublin recorded a second win on the road but they were made work for it all the way by a brave Westmeath outfit, before emerging with a 2-10 to 2-5 victory.

Yvonne Bonner was Donegal’s late, late hero as she nailed a last-gasp 40-metre free to salvage a 1-13 to 0-16 draw against Galway.

Playing on her home turf in Glenfin, she impressed with a six-point tally, while Tracey Leonard and substitute Mairead Seoighe combined for 0-11 of the Tribeswomen’s scores.

Munster champions Kerry led from start to finish in Brosna as they beat 2017 All-Ireland senior finalists Mayo by eight points, 2-14 to 2-6.

Mick Bohan Dublin manager Mick Bohan. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh was among those of Graham Shine’s side to catch the eye as she hit 1-5, while Sarah Houlihan finished with five points and Meabh Barry bagged their other goal.

2017 TG4 All-Ireland intermediate champions and Division 3 league title holders Tipperary’s rise through the higher flight continued on Saturday as they made it two wins from two with a 5-14 to 1-5 drubbing of Laois.

Cavan and Armagh played out a thrilling 2-14 apiece draw, while Waterford and Tyrone both claimed round two victories in the second tier.

Meanwhile in Division 3, Meath well and truly put Longford to the sword with the final score reading 7-14 to 0-1, while Kildare and Down recorded victories.

And in Division 4, there were wins over the weekend for Limerick, Fermanagh and Louth.

Lidl National Football League Division 1

  • Westmeath 2-5 Dublin 2-10
  • Kerry 2-14 Mayo 2-6
  • Cork 4-14 Monaghan 1-7
  • Donegal 1-13 Galway 0-16

Lidl National Football League Division 2

  • Waterford 3-12 Clare 1-4
  • Cavan 2-14 Armagh 2-14
  • Tipperary 5-14 Laois 1-5
  • Sligo 1-12 Tyrone 5-14

Lidl National Football League Division 3

  • Offaly 3-2 Kildare 2-11
  • Meath 7-14 Longford 0-1
  • Wexford 0-0 Leitrim CONC
  • Down 5-6 Roscommon 2-9

Lidl National Football League Division 4

  • Limerick 2-12 Antrim 0-8
  • Derry 1-7 Fermanagh 1-12
  • Wicklow 0-0 Kilkenny CONC
  • Louth 2-9 Carlow 1-6

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Prendergast fires Waterford club Ardmore to All-Ireland glory at Croke Park

London pick up one of the weekend’s eye-catching results with 9-point win over Wicklow

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Salah's Messi-esque goal and more Premier League talking points
Salah's Messi-esque goal and more Premier League talking points
Jurgen Klopp fuming after Harry Kane penalty denies Liverpool
Extraordinary finish as late Kane penalty gets Tottenham out of jail against Liverpool
FRANCE
'I'm sure we'll get a bit of stick for it in the review, for celebrating like footballers!'
'I'm sure we'll get a bit of stick for it in the review, for celebrating like footballers!'
'It's pretty hard to explain how you feel when you think the game has got away'
Sexton: 'I just wanted one more chance'
FOOTBALL
Leeds sack coach and seek their 10th new manager in six years
Leeds sack coach and seek their 10th new manager in six years
'He told us nothing. If he had done, PSG would have been able to buy him for less money'
I'll only get better for Arsenal, Aubameyang warns after debut goal
IRELAND
Rory Best says he was advised to attend trial of Ulster teammates
Rory Best says he was advised to attend trial of Ulster teammates
'He was the One Direction of his day': These musicians want to resurrect the almost-forgotten Thomas Moore
Watch: Relive Johnny Sexton's stunning drop-goal in Paris all over again
SIX NATIONS
Seven-try England steamroll Conor O'Shea's Italy in Rome
Seven-try England steamroll Conor O'Shea's Italy in Rome
France's use of HIA protocol under review after 'a number of incidents' in Paris
Analysis: The remarkable 41 phases that led to Johnny Sexton's drop goal

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie