5 changes to Tipperary side to face Wexford

The Tipperary senior hurling team to face Wexford on Saturday evening next, February 17th, in round 3 of the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A in Semple Stadium, at 7pm, shows 5 changes from the side which lined out against Waterford. pic.twitter.com/zoVxIBXEl3 — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) February 15, 2018

TIPPERARY HAVE MADE five changes to the side to face Wexford on Saturday evening for the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A clash in Semple Stadium.

Daragh Mooney, James Barry, Patrick Maher, Barry Heffernan and Michael Cahill all come into the tean, while Paul Maher, Alan Flynn, Dan McCormack, Tomás Hamill and Joe O’Dwyer make way, having started in the win over Waterford earlier this month.

The throw-in this weekend is at 7pm.

Tipperary team to face Wexford:

1. Daragh Mooney (Éire Óg Annacarty-Donahill)

2. Seán O’Brien (Newport)

3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)

4. Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields)

5. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)

6. Padraic Maher (Capt.) (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)

8. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

9. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

10. Seán Curran (Mullinahone)

11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

12.Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)

13. Michael Breen (Ballina)

14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs:

16. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

17. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)

18. Ger Browne (Knockaville-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

19. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

20. Alan Flynn ((Kiladangan)

21. Tomás Hamill (Moyne-Templetuohy)

22. Séamus Kennedy (St Marys Clonmel)

23. Donagh Maher (Burgess)

24. Billy McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields)

25. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

26. Mark Russell (Lattin-Cullen)

