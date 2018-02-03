Strong second-half display sees Tipperary defeat Waterford by 9 points

Tipperary 1-20

Waterford 1-11

John Fallon reports from Semple Stadium

TIPPERARY PRODUCED A strong second-half display to secure their first win of the Allianz League against a disappointing Waterford side.

Derek McGrath’s men managed just 1-1 against the breeze in the second-half as they fell to a second successive loss.

Waterford led by just 0-10 to 0-9 at the break having played with the wind but they didn’t help their caused by some wayward shooting in the opening quarter.

Tipperary, despite losing Dan McCormack and Joe O’Dwyer to early injuries, slipped into a 0-4 to 0-1 after 14 minutes thanks to a couple of frees from Jason Forde, a superb lineball from Noel McGrath and a point from the right by Michael Breen.

Waterford, opting not to use a sweeper, went long with the breeze but eight first-half wides undermined them.

But they got back on level terms with three frees from Patrick Curran and a good effort from play by DJ Foran.

Midfielder Michael Kearney hit three first-half points for Waterford but another couple of frees from Forde tied the sides for a third time after half an hour.

Waterford pushed in front with some good scores from Kearney, Ian Kenny and a trademark Austin Gleeson effort from distance out on the left to lead by a goal approaching the break.

Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Forde and Brian O’Halloran traded points but Tipperary cut the gap to the minimum by the break when Sean Curran and Forde hit points.

Tipperary opened up a 0-13 to 0-10 in the third quarter but Mike O’Brien responded with a good goal for Waterford after some fine passing.

But Tipperary were awarded a penalty when Michael Breen was fouled by Ian Kenny and Forde blasted it home.

Tipperary pushed on to lead by 1-16 to 1-10 going into the final quarter when Sean Curran, Brendan Maher and Ronan Maher delivered good points.

They would have been out of sight had goalkeeper O’Keeffe not produced a wonderful save to deny Forde.

Tipperary continued to turn the screw and Ronan Maher split the posts with another fine effort from out the field.

Jamie Barron got Waterford’s only point of the second-half in stoppage time at the death as they added five wides after the restart.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 1-9 (1-0 pen, 0-7f, 0-1 ’65), Ronan Maher 0-4 (0-1 lineball), Sean Curran 0-2, Noel McGrath 0-2 (0-1 lineball), Brendan Maher 0-1, Michael Breen 0-1, John McGrath 0-1.

Scorers for Waterford: Patrick Curran 0-3 (3f), Mike O’Brien 1-0, Mikey Kearney 0-3, Brian O’Halloran 0-1, Austin Gleeson 0-1, DJ Foran 0-1, I Kenny 0-1, Jamie Barron 0-1.

Tipperary

1. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)

2. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)

3. Tomás Hamill (Moyne-Templetuohy)

4. Sean O’Brien (Newport)

5. Joe O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

6. Padraic Maher (Capt.) (Thurles Sarsfields)

20. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)

7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

8. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

12. Seán Curran (Mullinahone)

13. Michael Breen (Ballina)

14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Subs:

26. Paul Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane) for McCormack (4)

17. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane) for O’Dwyer (10)

24. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha) for Shanahan (58)

19. Cian Darcy (Kilruane McDonaghs) for Curran (68)

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Shane Fives (Tourin)

3. Barry Coughlan (Ballygunner)

17. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner)

5. Mark O’Brien (Ferrybank)

6. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

7. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

8. Stephen Roche (Mount Sion)

9. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)

10. Kevin Moran (De La Salle)

11. Colin Dunford (Colligan)

12. Brian O’Halloran (Clashmore)

13. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

14. DJ Foran (Portlaw)

15. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

Subs:

18. Peter Hogan (Ballygunner) for Roche (19)

4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle) for Gleeson (51)

20. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater) for O’Brien (55)

19. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner) for Dunford (58)

24. Michael Walsh (Stradbally) for S Bennett (60

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork).

